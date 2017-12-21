Welsh Country

Stories In Stone – The Bleeding Stone of Adulam

Adulam Baptist Chapel on Cefn Road is an uncompromising block of rendered grime, stranded on the east side of Swansea. It may squat on a bleak hillside forever blasted by cruel winds, but it does enjoy fine views down to Jersey Marine. Adulam is less important than it once was and the graves which remain belong to people who have long ago departed. But their stories still have the power to touch us, once we know them and none can reach us in the terrible way that the Phillips grave does. Look at the gravestone and you can see that it bleeds.

Stories In Stone – This story continues on page 9 of our magazine.

