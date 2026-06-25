Charles Stewart Rolls

He was born into money and privilege, in Berkeley Square in London in August 1877. He was the third son and as such was not set for inheritance. He had to find his own way. And he did. He became a household name, representing daring, excitement and excellence.

There are those who speculate that his future partner, Frederick Royce, actually delivered birth congratulations telegrams to the family since he was working as a post office messenger at the time, but there is no evidence to suggest that this happened. But there is certainly no doubt that Charles had money. His father, John Rolls, was a justice of the Peace and High Sherriff of Monmouthshire. Later he became Baron Llangattock of the Hendre. Like many boys from such a privileged background, Charles went to school in Eton. His interest in technology and engineering was present from an early age. In fact, before he went up to Trinity College in Cambridge he installed a dynamo at Hendre and wired part of the house. He loved boys things. And in October 1896 one of the most significant events in his life took place when he went to Paris. With his father’s help he bought a Peugeot Phaeton, the first car ever in Cambridge. As a result he became known as “Petrolls”, for he couldn’t leave his new toy alone. This enthusiasm was to shape his destiny.

In fact as a student he joined with others across the country to break the law that restricted cars to 4 mph. As a result of this defiance the limit was increased to 12 mph. After his graduation in 1898 he worked in the railway workshops at Crewe but his main passion remained cars. He began importing French cars and in one of them in 1903 he established a world land speed record of 93 mph in Dublin. His company began in Fulham but soon had showrooms in Mayfair. He was described as an “automobilist” and his adventures in these early days of driving included driving overnight from London to Cambridge and then from Knightsbridge to The Hendre in time for Christmas. A day trip for us on motorways. An adventure on coach roads back then.