Joseph Joseph Kitchen Essentials

Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl

I am never keen on spending time at my sink washing dishes it really is top of my list of the most boring kitchen tasks. I am so sloppy, my sink regularly blocks with food particles but then I also struggle with traditional washing-up bowls which I find difficult and awkward to empty, this is because they are so flimsy and unstable when full of water. Now I am sure it does sound silly to get excited about a washing up bowl but after reading my washing bowl moans, you’ll understand why I loved this one from Joseph Joseph. They have cleverly designed their Wash&Drain Bowl with steep sides and also with a removable plug which makes straining and draining water so much easier, plus it also has large handles on the bowl so it is easier and safer to carry. We’ve just had a water meter installed and are now making an effort not to waste water and take it outside for our many pot planters. This is now so much easier to do with this brilliant bowl.

I have a niece who is moving into her very first flat very soon shortly and I have decided I’m going to celebrate this huge move by buying her a selection of useful presents that will make her new flat life easier. So as I am such a fan of Joseph Joseph products, their website was of course my go-to site to visit, but then I was totally spoilt for choice as they have a superb range of practical and handy items. So the Wash&Drain Washing Up Bowl was my starting place for her and I had great fun deciding what else to buy for her and fill the bowl up with practical and useful treats!

I also remember my Gran constantly saying to me, buy well and you’ll only buy once and this is how Joseph Joseph works and also why I trust their brand. Their range covers: cookware, kitchenware, bins & recycling, laundry, bathroom, storage & organisation and of course washing up & cleaning. My only problem is that once on their website I spend such a long time ages deciding what to buy.

Don’t forget there is a 2-year guarantee on all products, a 30 day money back guarantee, free returns on all orders and free delivery on orders of £80 or more. You can also earn rewards on every purchase and do sign up to their newsletter to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers. Plus, enjoy 10% off your first order.

Price: £35.00

Colours: grey, stone green

Dimensions: H20 x W31 x D30 cm (H8 x W12¼ x D12 inches)

Visit: josephjoseph.com

Pinch™ Easy-grip Set of 2 Grey Oven Gloves

I know I am not the only person that struggles with oven gloves, I usually end up grabbing a tea towel and then burning my fingers, so to find a brilliant pair of oven gloves was brilliant. I found these gloves a particularly clever design as they separate out your index fingers on each hand, which offers you much more dexterity and control when handling hot cookware. The palms of these gloves are just as clever too as they have been given a high heat-resistant treatment with silicone palm grips that are heat resistant up to 230˚C/446˚F, plus they have comfy padded cotton cuffs with a cotton lining so you get premium comfort. This set of two gloves, features both right and left-handed gloves. They have a hanging hook and are easy to wash in the machine, just check out the wash care label for full details.

Don’t forget there is a 2-year guarantee on all products, a 30 day money back guarantee, free returns on all orders and free delivery on orders of £80 or more. You can also earn rewards on every purchase and do sign up to their newsletter to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers. Plus, enjoy 10% off your first order.

Price: £40.00

Dimensions: Single glove: H5 x W15.5 x D34.5 cm (H2 x W6.1 x D13.6 inches)

Visit: josephjoseph.com

Elevate™ Silicone Slotted Turner

This is another item I found really useful as this stainless steel silicone turner has been designed with a wide head that’s ideal for lifting and tossing food. It features Elevate™ technology with a clever integrated tool rest that keeps the head off your countertops when you place it down, which of course improves hygiene and reduces mess, this must have been designed for me as I am so messy in my kitchen! It also has a hanging hook and is, it’s made from silicone and is heat-resistant up to 210˚C/410˚F. It is also suitable for use with non-stick cookware. Dishwasher safe as well, but to prevent staining, avoid using with strong colourants such as turmeric.

Don’t forget there is a 2-year guarantee on all products, a 30 day money back guarantee, free returns on all orders and free delivery on orders of £80 or more. You can also earn rewards on every purchase and do sign up to their newsletter to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers. Plus, enjoy 10% off your first order.

Price: £16.00

Dimensions: H7.3 x W30.5 x D7.3 cm (H2.8 x W12 x D2.8 inches)

Visit: josephjoseph.com

Twist™ 2-in-1 Whisk

Whoever came up with this design idea is a genius as with a simple twist of the handle you can switch this whisk between a balloon whisk and a flat whisk making it ideal for a range of different tasks. I couldn’t believe you can get two essential whisks in one item. I was able to use the flat whisk for blending and then switch to the balloon whisk for whipping, so as I say – genius. The whisk can then be folded flat for storage or can easily be put on a hanging hook, if that works best for you. With silicone-coated steel wires, heat-resistant up to 200°C (392°F) it is suitable for non-stick cookware and is safe to go into your dishwasher, but I did also found it simple to wash by hand too.

Don’t forget there is a 2-year guarantee on all products, a 30 day money back guarantee, free returns on all orders and free delivery on orders of £80 or more. You can also earn rewards on every purchase and do sign up to their newsletter to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers. Plus, enjoy 10% off your first order.

Price: £13.00

Colours: blue, green

Dimensions: H28 x W9 x D3cm (H11 x W3½ x D1¼ inches)

Visit: josephjoseph.com

Taken from their website:

From an early age we’ve always loved making things together. We started Joseph Joseph because we had a passion for designing products that work better.”

Antony & Richard Joseph

Brilliantly useful design

Hello! We’re Antony and Richard Joseph, twin brothers and designer-makers with a passion for invention. When we designed our first product together in 2003 – a glass chopping board – we knew we were at the start of an exciting journey. We decided early on that functionality would always be at the heart of everything we did. We began Joseph Joseph with the aim of revolutionising tasks in the home and making the everyday more efficient.

Problem solved

Whenever we create a product, we start by identifying an everyday problem. We look beyond the obvious for inspiration and are passionate about devising solutions that work beautifully and are long lasting. Whether it involves preparing a meal, organising the kitchen, doing the laundry or dealing with waste, every product is designed to make daily life easier.

Buy once. Buy well.

We understand creating products has an environmental impact, which is why we follow the principles of a circular economy. Each product is made to the highest quality using the best materials to ensure a long and useful life. We aim to reduce waste and pollution as a business through using recyclable materials where we can and offer replacement parts where possible.

Designed in London

Functionality is at the heart of everything we make and our exceptional team – based in our London design studio – invent, research, prototype and test every product rigorously to ensure it performs brilliantly. Attention to detail is very important to us and we’re always pushing for perfection.

Our responsibility

We’re committed to ensuring that our activities don’t impact negatively on the environment or anyone working within our supply chain. We’re a proud member of Sedex, a world-leading ethical trade organisation that aims to improve working conditions in global supply chains. We’re also working hard to remove plastic from our packaging, make it more recyclable and reduce the energy and resources that go into shipping our products around the world.