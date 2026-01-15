Spring 2026 Season at Aberystwyth Arts Centre

As always, the new year at Aberystwyth Arts Centre kicks off with the annual pantomime from the Wardens Theatre Company, and this year Robin Hood and his merry mob are battling it out with the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham until 24 January.

Families

There is also more for families as the season continues with Sir Charlie Stinky Socks and the Really Big Adventure (14 Feb), Along Came a Magpie (17 Feb), The Ultimate Bubble Show (20 Feb), Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live (14 March), Baby Brahms Concerts (20 March), Hay! (8 April) and the Ministry of Science Live! (10 April).

Music

The Arts Centre will be transformed into an immersive playground of sound and light from 6- 7 February as the annual Trawsnewid festival returns. Expect a blend of live music and cutting-edge visuals. The choice of music events this season at the Arts Centre is plentiful, ranging from the classical to tributes to our pop and rock favourities.

Aberystwyth Choral Society starts off the classical offering on 24 January with Rossini’s Mass with Sinfonia Cambrensis, and return again on 25 April with their Spring concert.

Johns Boys Welsh Male Choir return with their 10th Anniversary Tour on 1 March, BBC Young Musician Winner Laura van der Heijden joins Sinfonia Cymru on 27 February experience sweeping film melodies from Philomusica Aberystwyth on 14 March and BBC National Orchestra of Wales bring their Magic & Melodies tour on 19 March.

The tribute acts start with the official number one Elvis tribute artist in the world, Emilio Santoro on 14 February, then relive the electrifying 80s on 6 March with Calling Planet Earth, William Hicks channels The Legend of Barry White on 27 March and The Illegal Eagles celebrate 30 years on 10 April.

Folk or Jazz more your thing? Enjoy Stan Tracy’s defining work, the Under Milk Wood Jazz Suite (3 March) experience the foremost exponent of the Northumbrian pipes, Kathryn Tickell and her band The Darkening on 4 March, Welsh singer Mari Mathias and Gambian kora player Sura Susso come together in a unique collaboration on 21 February, catch folk’s most loved duos and founders of Bellowhead, Spiers and Boden on 10 March and contemporary North Wales duo Eve Goodman & SERA present their long-awaited Welsh Language project ‘Natur’ on 15 April.

Also in music, enjoy an intimate, cabaret-style evening with Vocalise Studio and Friends on 30 January, Anglo-French avant-pop band Stereolab play their first Aber show on 17 February, BBC Radio Wales star Bronwen Lewis returns to the Arts Centre with her ‘big night in’ tour on 11 Ebrill, The Soul Brothers Syndicate present a thrilling live show featuring a 20-piece Northern Soul Orchestra on 17 April and enjoy classic movie-musical songs on 18 April with Pulman & Stilgoe – Hooray for Hollywood.

Theatre & Storytelling

There is plenty for the theatre fans this spring season, starting with Krapps’s Last Tape by Samuel Beckett on 18 February and Waldo by Mewn Cymeriad on 19 February. Hijinx’s darkly funny Meet Feed is back on 28 February, and Flabbergast’s Macbeth on 11 and 12 March promises to be a powerful interpretation. Frozen Light welcomes you to their fantasy realm, The Ancient Oak of Baldor on 16 and 17 March and Wales-based TRIONGL investigate life, death and everything in between in their bilingual comedy Is there anybody there? on 19 March. On 21 April, step into the dazzling yet dangerous world of Club Mistero with TSE Creative Productions. You can also catch the local talent of Aberystwyth Community Theatre in The Tenant of Wildfell Hall on 20 and 21 March.

There are two storytelling events to enjoy in February, Sam Freeman’s We’re not Getting a Dog on 12 February and Gayberystwyth Books’ Queer Lit Quarterly.

Dance

Be transported to 1930s Paris on 13 February with Rendez-Vous Dance and their highly virtuosic contemporary dance performance The Monocle and on 20 February, TWAWSI‘s new double bill, The World As We See It, presents two powerful contrasting visions of our world today. The Revenge of Popperface on 24 April invites audiences to witness the crafting of personal mythologies through dance, mixed martial arts, and boxing.

Comedy

The monthly Wednesday night Comedy Club returns to the Studio this spring on 25 Feb, 25 March and 22 April, in association with Little Wander and featuring line up of the UK’s top comedians.

Cinema

As always, don’t miss the latest movie releases and Oscar nominations this spring or be transported to London or New York for the biggest stage productions live on the big screen.

Exhibitions

Artes Mundi 11 continues in Gallery 1 through to March, with tours and workshops available to book. Following this, The Many Stories of Ivor Davies takes over the space until August. There is also a host of other temporary exhibitions to explore across the Arts Centre this spring and entry to all exhibition spaces is free of charge

Don’t forget to combine your visit with a bite to eat or drink at the Cafe or take a wander around the shop. Also, check out the weekly classes for a chance to learn a new creative skill in 2026, or revisit an old one!

Visit aberystwythartscentre.co.uk to book or for more information on all performances.