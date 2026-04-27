Music and art share a pulse. An unseen rhythm that moves through brushstrokes, melodies, and the spaces in between. At Y Segontiwm, that pulse is amplified – vivid, expressive, alive.

Our programme of live musicians throughout May brings energy and atmosphere to each evening:

while our alternating Thursday sessions invite you to take part. One week, Art Jam: the scratch of charcoal, the flow of ink, ideas taking shape. The next, Music Jam: voices, strings, keys – improvised, collaborative, unfolding in the moment. Together, they blur the boundaries between seeing and hearing, making and feeling.

Y Segontiwm is a haven for creative individuals—a space to sketch, play, write, and connect within a welcoming, collaborative atmosphere.

Across three floors, creativity surrounds you. Fine art lines the walls, with sculpture and original ceramics displayed alongside carefully chosen period antiques, all under our gallery banner, Life: Full Colour. Everything you see is part of the experience—and available to take home.

Join us Thursday to Saturday, midday to midnight.

Turn up the colour. Turn up the sound.