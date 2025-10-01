Spotlight Shines on Cynon Valley Specialist School

Park Lane specialist school in Trecynon, Aberdare, is delighted to share the outcome of its recent Estyn inspection, which highlights the school’s strong commitment to pupil well-being, inclusive education and continuous improvement.

Park Lane provides education for children and young people aged 3 to 19 with a wide range of special educational needs. These include severe learning difficulties, autistic spectrum disorder, profound and multiple learning disabilities and social, emotional and behavioural difficulties. With a strong ethos of Imagine, Believe. Achieve, Park Lane works closely with families and the wider community to create a nurturing environment where pupils are supported to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

Inspectors praised the work of the school’s Pupil Support Team, recognising the wide range of personalised support on offer that’s well embedded in daily life, including counselling, hydrotherapy, music therapy and sessions with a therapy dog. They noted that this consistent and compassionate approach results in exemplary behaviour across the school and ensures that pupils feel safe, valued and confident.

The report highlighted the rapid progress made under the leadership of the forward thinking and compassionate headteacher, appointed in 2023. Leaders were commended for setting a clear direction focused on raising teaching standards, developing the curriculum and fostering staff growth. Inspectors described the school’s culture as reflective and accountable, with staff and governors working together to create a stable foundation for sustained improvement.

Simon Type, Headteacher at Park Lane School said:

“Estyn’s inspection outcome is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone connected to Park Lane School. Together, we’ve built a provision in the Cynon Valley where our most complex learners feel safe, secure, and are supported through highly person-centred approaches. At Park Lane, we ensure that every learner has access to opportunities and experiences tailored to their unique developmental needs ensuring their wellbeing is at the heart of all we do.”

Karla Davies, Parent commented:

“My son has attended Park Lane School for the last 5 years, I already felt sending him here was the right decision, but after reading the Estyn report, I feel it was the best decision I could have made for him. As a parent of a non-verbal child with additional needs, to find a setting that I trust and feel comfortable leaving my son in is something special.”

Dr Sharon Arnold, School Improvement Partner commented:

“The recent Estyn inspection of Park Lane Special School reflects the school’s remarkable journey of growth, resilience, and transformation. The report highlights a nurturing and inclusive environment where pupils are not only safe and supported but also empowered to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Under the visionary leadership of a compassionate headteacher, the school has embraced a pupil-centred ethos, strengthened teaching quality, and cultivated a reflective culture of continuous improvement.”

Sharon added:

“Despite challenges such as increasing pupil numbers and limitations in the physical environment, the school has demonstrated unwavering commitment to its motto, Imagine, Believe, Achieve, by fostering independence, confidence, and well-being in every learner. This inspection outcome reflects the dedication of staff, the strength of community partnerships, and the school’s clear ambition to provide the very best for its pupils.”

This inspection outcome is a significant milestone for Park Lane School and reflects the strength of its community. With continued focus on well-being, learning and leadership, the school is well placed to build on its success and ensure every pupil has the opportunity to achieve.