Spooky Halloween Walk Returns to Support Prostate Cancer

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Spooky Halloween Walk, open now until 31st October 2025. This much-loved community event once again promises plenty of family-friendly frights, spooky surprises, and Halloween fun, all while raising funds for a fantastic cause.

This year, all voluntary donations from the Halloween Walk will go towards Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research, a local fundraising effort supporting vital research and awareness efforts for prostate cancer.

Matthew Lewis, Retail and Events Manager at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, shared his excitement for the event’s return:

“The Halloween Walk has become a real highlight in our events calendar. We love seeing families enjoy the spooky atmosphere, all while supporting an important cause. Last year, we raised over £1,000, and we’re hoping to match, or even beat, that total this year for Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research. We’re about halfway to that goal with just over £500 worth of generous donations so far.”

Each year, part of our plant area is transformed into the Spooky Halloween Walk, a playful, spine-tingling, short trail filled with eerie decorations, sound effects, and surprises for visitors of all ages. It’s perfect for children, families, and anyone who enjoys a seasonal scare!

Voluntary donations can be made at the entrance or exit of the walkway, with all proceeds going directly to Tiny’s Fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research.

For more information, please contact the Old Railway Line Garden Centre at 01497 847055 or visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk