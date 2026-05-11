Sleep Mask from Drowsy

Sleep is a struggle for many people, me included, so I was delighted to try out this lovely double-padded silk mask which not only offered great face coverage, but it is a 100% light blocking mask that takes beauty sleep to a whole new level of luxury. Unlike your average sleep mask, the Drowsy sleep mask with its double lining and fluffy-cloud padding blocks out even the tiniest ray of light, which will help make sleep strugglers enjoy total darkness as they sleep. So the Drowsy Sleep Mask gives you a big, squashy, silky retreat from the world, until you’re ready to wake up feeling refreshed and ready for your day to begin.

Drowsy are the original pioneers of beauty sleep, setting the gold standard with their multi-award-winning silk sleep masks. Their masks are loved by top beauty editors, featured in global press and also backed by clinical results. Drowsy is the name you can trust for sleep as their years of experience, unmatched craftsmanship, along with a cult following, means that Drowsy don’t just lead the market –they actually define it. Clinically proven to enhance your skin naturally whilst you sleep, the fully adjustable, blackout design provides the ultimate escape for weary eyes and delivers for you uninterrupted, restorative beauty sleep every night for you to wake up every day feeling revitalised and glowing.

Sleeping in darkness is the secret to healthy sleep as it helps regulate your body’s natural cycles and permits total relaxation for your mind and eyes. This sleep mask is literally game changing as it really does block the sleep-interrupting light and pillows your eyes with the purest, padded silk. It also protects your skin too as it targets fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. Your sleep quality will be transformed as your eyes and face are cocooned in a big, squishy, cloud-like padding with 22 Momme mulberry silk, yes this is luxury!

This would make a wonderful gift idea, but only after you have treated yourself to a mask of course!!!

Price: £69.00

Size: One size fits all

Colours: 19 colours to choose from, so a colour for everyone.

Visit: drowsysleepco.com

Taken from their website:

The Drowsy Story

After five years of running high-pressure hospitality businesses together, brothers Thom and Rich Hemelryk developed chronic insomnia. On a mission to reclaim their lost sleep, they set up Drowsy. 2 years on, the cult sleep mask has become one of the most talked about products by UK beauty editors. Drowsy is the luxury antidote to our stressful, modern lives, helping customers get the glorious sleep they deserve.

Burnout: We were working 16 hour days running a hospitality business. With no time to wind down, the stress, anxiety, and tension from the day carried over to bedtime. Unable to switch off, our constant sleeplessness snowballed into chronic insomnia and total burnout.

Life overhaul: With no energy to put into relationships, decreased productivity and increasingly unhealthy habits, we realised it was time for a serious change. We sold all of our business and decided to get our lives back on track.

Sleep obsessed: Sleep became our focus for each day so that we could guarantee a good night. Slowly but surely we got back to living life at 100% and sleeping better than ever. We discovered that insomnia is a chronic, global problem with serious implications for people’s health and wellness.

Fact: “Two thirds of UK adults suffer from disrupted sleep”

It started as a dream

We started thinking…. What could we create that would make bedtime irresistibly good? Something that genuinely helped improve people’s sleep. And deliver an experience so luxurious that the day’s stress melts away, making deep sleep easy.

The seeds of Drowsy: Suddenly we’d embarked on a year long journey to make the ultimate sleep mask. Something that was a glorious retreat from the world. A safe place from the day’s stress, where no light gets in. An experience so luxurious that bedtime would naturally signal “deep sleep”.

Drowsy is born: After 12 months of product testing, hundreds of fabrics, fillings, and designs, we launched our sleep mask 1.0. It was created by us and for us. We didn’t know if it was what the world wanted, but it helped our own sleep so much, that we were desperate to get it out there and start changing lives.

The day everything changed: After 6 months of low sales, we were starting to panic. What if we were mistaken? But then in August 2020 we got the call that changed everything. One of the UK’s leading beauty editors had discovered our mask and she was obsessed. We were going to be featured on national TV the following day and should “get ready”.

Chaos: The fallout from our TV appearance was bigger than anything we ever could have dreamed of. The mask sold out in minutes and we spent 2 months dealing with a backlog of orders. In the following weeks and months Drowsy went on to be featured in some of the world’s leading beauty publications. Luxury sleep had finally entered the mainstream conversation.

Drowsy today: We are still as obsessed with sleep as ever. We run a very small team with our 2 best friends and our partners who help with every detail of the business. We still struggle to sleep occasionally, but this time we’re prepared! Since launching we have redesigned the mask multiple times. Our office doubles up as an in-house sleep lab where we tirelessly work to perfect our products. And we can now proudly say that we have helped changed thousands of lives with transformational beauty sleep.

Unlike your average sleep mask, our double lining and fluffy-cloud padding blocks even the tiniest ray of light. The result? A big, squashy, silky retreat from the world, until you’re ready to wake up feeling refreshed.