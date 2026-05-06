Brown Lash Without Limits Tubing Mascara from Essence Cosmetics

I think many of us just automatically buy black mascara regardless of our age, whereas trying a brown mascara you can still get naturally bold lashes but without the harshness that black always offers. This is without doubt a budget-friendly mascara that belies the performance it delivers. My lashes looked longer, they looked more defined, they looked bold and natural and brown looked amazing. I am becoming a huge fan of the tubing formula as it wraps around each lash giving you smudge-proof, flake-free wear and the other bonus for me was that it washes off easily with warm water. I also found that the precision brush made it easy to achieve clump-free and fluttery lashes every day. What a pleasure to be able to get a lot of glam for very little effort and cost!

This is a highly-pigmented and ultra-volumising mascara formula which has been created to help your natural lashes gain impressive length and fabulous volume which it most certainly does! But to be able to achieve such great length and volume, whilst also being able to capture even my shortest lashes is down to the innovative and flexible elastomer brush. The brush has been cleverly designed to capture those sneaky short lashes, that many of us have and cover them in this rich pigment mascara. Ultra-length and bold volume are now the norm for me! This marvellous mascara has been opthalmologist tested, it’s cruelty-free & also vegan friendly.

To apply the mascara start from the base of your lashes and move up to the tips using a zigzag motion. Then you can layer as needed for extra volume and length, whilst you can be assured that each lash will be evenly coated without any clumping. If you are looking for more definition then give more focus to your outer lashes to achieve a lifted, wide-eyed effect. This is really one mascara you must try. It would also make a great treat for a sister or a girlfriend.

Size & Price: 13ml/£3.29

Colour: brown, black

Visit: www.boots.com