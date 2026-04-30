Age Photo Defence Daywear Protective Emulsion SPF 50

Skeyndor is a new company but is now on my radar for sure. I was so impressed with their Age Photo Defence Daywear Protective Emulsion SPF50 that introduces innovative (D+) TECH Technology which was designed to stimulate your skin’s Vitamin D receptors, allowing it to better utilise sunlight whilst your skin still stays protected.

I have seriously struggled with facial sunscreens as so many products leave a white, chalky look, which meant I avoided using them which was not a smart move at all for my skin! But this emulsion from Skeyndor is much more than a sunscreen, as it’s a lightweight daily cream that defends your skin against UV, blue light, infrared and pollution, whilst delivering anti-ageing and antioxidant benefits for a smoother, more resilient skin. It’s a next-generation approach to everyday protection and has been designed for modern life as it gives great daily facial photo protection. But not only that it is also brilliant for anyone that has sensitive skin as it contains Salies-de-Béarn thermal water for remineralising and rebalancing and Beta-glucan which reduces levels of pro-inflammatory mediators to calm your skin and UV-induced redness as it moisturises and soothes.

This easy-to-apply emulsion has a colourless formula, it’s water resistant and will not sting your eyes as it has been dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested.

To use, always apply before leaving the house or half an hour before sun exposure and do apply daily, even on cloudy days.

When you have time, please do check out the Skeyndor website as their company knowledge of science and innovation that goes into creating their brand and their range is really impressive. If there are birthdays in the offing then sure you will find something here that will make the perfect gift.

Taken from their website:

BEAUTIFUL SKIN, AT ANY AGE

Because everyone is different, because our skin passes through different stages over the course of our life, because at each moment, our skin is in need of a specific treatment, or needs to respond to specific problem.

At Skeyndor, we have designed an integral skin care range, both for the beauty room and for personal use at home, which covers the different needs of the skin at each moment in the everyone’s life.

We are pioneers in anti-ageing treatment, with innovative formulae for the beauty of mature skin.

Our Philosophy

Our history is made of people, of science, of beauty, and above all, of passion, to make our greatest challenge possible: SCIENCE creates BEAUTY.

Our team of qualified scientists use a high concentration of dermatology tested active ingredients. Developing effective innovative formulas using products free from parabens, mineral oils and animal origin. Resulting in scientifically proven results.

SCIENCE DRIVEN RESULTS

Over 2000 innovative formulas have been created to form an integral, personalised skincare regime. Each product is created with a high concentration of active ingredients to achieve scientifically proven results.

At Skeyndor we are beauty, we are cosmetics.

We are knowledge, science and innovation.

But, above all, we are people. People who care for people.

Who put the most important thing first:

Our commitment.

Committed to our team.

A great human team which conveys the whole company’s innovation and science through their knowledge and devotion.

Committed to beauty professionals.

Because they better than anyone know the value of each person’s skin, and they know how important it is to treat each person individually.

Our commitment to gender equality.

We support one of the most affected sectors.

Commitment to our origins and our history.

That has made us what we are and drives us to keep moving forward in the right direction.