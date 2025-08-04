Skincare from OSKIA London

Midnight Elixir (Boxed)

I am delighted to feature a new brand to me OSKIA London and I am amazed at the amount of science that lays behind this brand. Quite often we are swayed purely by advertising and personalities being paid mega money to promote brands. Whether they actually use them on a regular basis, well who knows? I’d much rather more companies, like OSKIA, relied on science first and foremost. As I have already said this is a new company to me, but what makes this even more annoying is that this company is 15 years old and even worse for me, is that the company is based here in Wales!

So let me tell you more about this is beautiful and effective Regenerative Growth Factor & Multi-Peptide Night Serum from OSKIA skincare. It is an advanced regenerating, firming sleep serum that contains five Growth Factors, innovative Peptides, Shiitake and Turkey Tail mushrooms, plus Melatonin, which works with your circadian rhythm to support regeneration, repair and optimise skin health. It boosts skin elasticity by 36% and skin firmness by 24%. It was a joy to wake up and find that my skin looked smoother and brighter and also felt firmer to my touch. This is surely what we are all looking for in our skincare.

Taken from their website is more detail of the 5 Growth Factors:

OSKIA’s Five Growth Factor Heroes in Midnight Elixir

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF)

EGF focuses on our outermost layer—the epidermis—supporting cell turnover and helping to smooth texture. By stimulating healthy skin cell renewal, it promotes a softer, more refined complexion. Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF)

At the heart of a plump, youthful glow is our fibroblast activity, the process that drives collagen and elastin production. FGF spurs these cells into action, aiding firmness and resilience within the skin. Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF)

IGF is a key player in nurturing cell growth and development. By supporting the metabolic functions of skin cells, it helps to keep them energized, nourished, and ready to regenerate. Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF)

Keratinocytes make up a significant portion of the skin’s outer layer. KGF essentially tells these cells to multiply and mature in a healthier way, reinforcing the skin barrier and enhancing its protective function. Transforming Growth Factor Beta (TGF-β)

TGF-β is a master regulator in collagen synthesis. It orchestrates the skin’s structural proteins, helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and maintain a supple, bouncy texture.

This lovely elixir is suitable for all skin types and tones and ideal for those over 30+ who are concerned with their skin firmness, tone, texture or if you have skin damage. It is also ideal for peri, menopausal or post-menopausal skin.

Follows are the results of Independent clinical trials 2024. Which involved 20 subjects of mixed ethnicity and skin tone (20% Fitzpatrick 5 & 6), one application a day over 8 weeks:

36% Increase in elasticity

24% increase in firmness

24% decrease in winkle depth

100% felt their skin was more hydrated

100% felt their skin looked calmer

95% felt their skin was firmer

90% felt their skin looked more rested

90% felt their skin looked more energised

30 actives including:

This is a beautiful mid-weight serum with a very light, floral, natural, allergen-free, fragrance. Of course I am aware that this is a considered purchase price but with the years and years of research and science involved, plus the impressive ingredients used, that is to be expected. The company do offer a Loyalty Programme which I’m sure readers will find useful. However I was pleased that I only needed to use a pea sized amount to put onto my clean skin. It is suitable for your face, eye orbital, neck and décolletage, but don’t forget to shake before you use it.

Size & Price: 50ml/Regular price £165.00. There is a Subscribe & Save offering a 15% discount: £140.25

Visit: oskiaskincare.com

Taken from their website:

Bio-Mimetic Growth Factors (+EGF) Complex

(Five bio-tech Growth Factors (EGF, IGF-1, Acidic FGF, Basic FGF, VEGF plus Vitamin B9 & Acetylated Glutamine), supports regeneration and repair, instantly calms. Growth Factors are the body’s own growth hormones that promote repair and regeneration by stimulating cell growth, in particular the fibroblast cells responsible for collagen, keratin and elastin production, accelerating wound healing and increasing the skin’s elasticity and firmness.

Shiitake & Turkey Tail Complex

This innovative complex contains the Shiitake & Turkey Tail mushrooms, known for their fantastic brightening and anti-inflammatory activity. This complex also utilizes sea fennel: a natural alternative to retinol, and gluconolactone: a gentle, exfoliating polyhydroxy acid to provide skin evenness. By combining these actives, the skin feels and looks smoother and brighter regardless of your skin type.

Resveratrol

One of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants, found in red grapes – aka red wine (if there was ever an excuse) – protects against free-radicals, calms and enhances collagen synthesis by activating estrogen receptors to firm and reduce wrinkles by stimulating fibroblast production.

OSKIA MSM Regen Complex

Our Unique MSM Regen Complex is an exclusive blend of cellular nutrients that help support the skin’s natural cellular processes to boost skin health.

A true labour of love and a culmination of over 15 years of skin study and formulation, our Midnight Elixir promises to transform your skin.

Rather selfishly formulated with myself very much in mind as I face my 49th year, it’s a product that I am deeply proud of and contains some of the most exciting new ingredients in our industry. When sleep eludes us, or as time flies by, our skin loses the plumpness and firmness of youthful vitality. Formulated with these two pillars in mind (from a biological & cellular point of view), the Midnight Elixir is our version of vitality in a bottle.”

Georgie Cleeve, Founder

What makes us special?

OSKIA’s bio-nutritional formulations are designed by Georgie, formulated by our team of Doctors, nutritionists, cosmetic scientists and skincare specialists, and manufactured at our very own laboratory and factory in the rolling hills of Wales.

We use naturally-derived bio-identical ingredients. We pride ourselves in using bio-technology to produce bio-identical molecules that are both environmentally and socially more sustainable.

Nutrition

We believe that cellular nutrients are key to skin health. Improving skin health is the cornerstone of corrective and preventative skincare.

Results

We only use safe, proven and published, patented actives & nutrients at efficacious percentages not marketing percentages that deliver real clinically-proven results.

Bio-technology

We pride ourselves in using biotechnology to produce bio-identical molecules that are both environmentally and socially more sustainable.

About our founder

Georgie Cleeve launched OSKIA and the concept of nutritional skincare in 2009 after witnessing first-hand the skincare benefits of MSM, more commonly known as the ‘Beauty Mineral’. A natural form of organic sulphur, MSM boosts collagen production, promotes circulation and helps decrease inflammation for a brighter, younger looking complexion.

Georgie was initially introduced to MSM (by her father who first introduced MSM to the market over thirty years ago and pioneered its use as a joint supplement for race horses), to repair serious cartilage damage in her own knees caused by a skiing accident at a young age. She experienced a phenomenal response to the MSM and her joints repaired more than any surgeon had thought possible. But what had been less expected was the major improvement in the symptoms of her acne, eczema and generally poor skin, together with striking benefits to her complexion and the condition of her hair and nails. With a healthy complexion came better confidence.

A seed was sown and following her career as a food journalist, a journey began that took in not only dermatology, physiology and therapist training but also focused on nutrition and the skin benefits of a good diet. The concept based on one exceptional veterinary supplement soon evolved into a new and unique nutritional approach to skincare, harnessing all the essential cell nutrients – minerals, vitamins, peptides, proteins and omegas – that are critical to skin health and performance in bio-available form, and after 3 years of extensive research and development of our MSM Regen Complex, OSKIA launched in 2009.

OSKIA is run by Georgie and her husband, George Gordon, from their factory in Wales.

Our Values & Ethics: Cruelty Free

We do not and never have tested on animals.

Eye Wonder Nutri-Active Eye Serum (Boxed)

A lightweight, super-active, soothing eye serum rich in youth-boosting nutrients, peptides and antioxidants to help rebuild cell health and efficiency to reduce the appearance of fine lines and brighten dark circles. This lovely serum leaves your eyes feeling refreshed, brighter and younger-looking. It is formulated with OSKIA’s unique dual-approach and signature MSM repair & regenerating complex.

To help, follows are the benefits of this eye serum:

Helps reduce dark circles, puffiness and increases radiance.

Helps firms, lift and tighten.

Provides hydration and essential nutrients for optimum cell health and efficiency without oiliness, ideal for under eye makeup due to little oil.

Supports collagen production for stronger, supple skin.

Smooths out the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.

Helps protect against skin damage, UV and the damaging effects of ozone.

Instantly soothes, cools and refreshes.

Protects skin’s own cell DNA.

This is an incredibly refreshing gel/serum which is very light in texture and spreads easily, which is important so you are not dragging the fine, delicate skin around your eye area. It is water-based, not oil based, so very light and works very well indeed under eye makeup. I found that it quickly seemed to ‘wake up’ my eyes, they looked so much brighter and yes awake! This serum doesn’t contain any added perfume, but does have a natural scent of rose.

Just pump a really small amount into your clean palm and apply gently to the entire eye area, from temple to temple. Use AM and PM. But do remember to use just a little as it goes a long way. Oskia suggest: To treat tired eyes after a long night (out-and-about, or in the office) apply a thick layer, cover with an ice-cold damp cotton-wool pad, lie back and relax.

Taken from their website, this serum contains:

With Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), E & P, MSM, Milk Peptides, Swiss Apple Stem Cells, Galactorabinan, Rose Water, Hyaluronic Acid, Zinc Glycine, Nab Arnica.

Size & Price: 10ml/Regular price £60.00 but there’s also subscribe & save 15%.

Visit: oskiaskincare.com