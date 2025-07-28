Skincare from Margaret Dabbs London

Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Serum Pen

This is an impressive and powerful nail & cuticle serum that has a unique formulation to help hydrate, strengthen and protect your nails & cuticles. It helps to promote healthy nail growth and really don’t we all want strong, beautiful nails? This is Margaret’s best-selling serum and I am not at all surprised as it rejuvenates dry, damaged, splitting, flaky, ridged and inflamed nails and also cuticles and helps to protect against infection.

A Beauty Bible award-winning product that is fast-absorbing and lightweight. You’ll find as I did that it transforms the appearance of your nails and cuticles from the very first application, I must confess I was amazed how quickly it worked and after too much gardening I needed this miracle serum.

How it works is due to the serum’s unique formulation with Tea Tree Oils that helps transform dry, damaged nails and cuticles and effectively treats and protects against infection. It is so easy to use as it has a pin-point dispenser to you are ensured exact precision, with an even application every time and just as importantly there is no wastage. Do make this a regular part of your hand care routine and use it regularly. I found leaving it by the TV clicker reminded me to use it whilst I am watching a favourite programme. Another bonus I found that I was getting such a remarkable improvement with my nails and cuticles that there was no way I was going to forget to use it!

For optimum results, Margaret suggests you start by using her Crystal Nail File which will seal the tips of your nails and then and follow up with a small amount of the Nail & Cuticle Serum.

This serum is best for weak and dehydrated nails, nails that are thin, ridged and damaged. It is most effective to use after nail damage caused by illness or medical treatments or following the use of nail gels.

I loved that this serum wasn’t greasy and that is was so simple to use. It has worked wonders for my nails as a few of them did have ridges and that has motivated me to ensure I have extra ones in my handbag and one in my desk.

This is suitable for all skin types, plus diabetics and through pregnancy too. I applied a thin layer to cover my nail and cuticles twice a day but I started off using it more often as my nails didn’t look their best.

Size & Price: 15ml / £13.00 | Visit: margaretdabbs.co.uk

ThermaSulis Warming Foot Cream

This is Margaret Dabbs’ luxurious ThermaSulis Warming Foot Cream that offers deep hydration with a soothing, gentle warming sensation. Expertly formulated with Thermolat®, a safe and delicate warming agent that delivers comforting warmth to help relax and revive tired feet. It has been infused with the invigorating essential oils of coconut, ginger, cinnamon, and sweet orange. This this vegan-friendly, nourishing cream not only softens and restores the skin but also envelops your senses in a calming, therapeutic fragrance whilst gently warming your feet. It offers your feet deep hydration with a soothing, gentle warming sensation.

If cold, tired, dry feet are a problem for you this is really one for you to try as it provides such a wonderful warmth and a relaxing, therapeutic aroma. The cream also helps to enhance circulation, making it the ideal warming cream for cold feet, whilst helping to relieve any tension and deeply nourishes and softens the skin. Lightweight, yet rich in texture, the cream absorbs effortlessly, leaving no residue behind. I am sure that if you have elderly relatives that constantly struggle with cold feet and poor foot circulation, they’ll appreciate you treating them to this wonderful warming foot cream. Whether used as a remedy for warming your feet up in the colder months or as a year-round indulgence, this warming cream for feet transforms regular foot care into a truly luxurious experience.

The warming sensation is a highly subjective experience, influenced by multiple individual factors, including:

Skin temperature at the time of application

Skin condition (e.g. dryness, sensitivity)

Whether other products were applied beforehand

The amount of product used

The method of application (e.g. massaging vs lightly spreading)

To apply, ensure your feet are clean and dry. Then apply a small amount of the warming foot cream directly to the soles of your feet. Massage the cream deeply and gently into your feet, being sure to cover your whole foot and in between the toes. Allow the cream to absorb into your feet naturally. Then wash your hands to remove any residual cream.

Do not apply to broken or irritated skin and if irritation occurs, discontinue using the warming foot cream.

Pure Feet Natural Foot Scrub

This is a lovely creamy scrub with a blend of powerful active botanicals and plant extracts that gently buff feet to perfection. It also removes dead, dry and flaky skin. The vegan-friendly formulation also helps reduce callus build-up. It has a fresh, delicate scent of Bergamot and has a lovely light, whipped texture. The scrub will brighten and even out the skin tone giving you healthy-looking, beautiful feet. So if you have a holiday planned this scrub will help you get your feet sandal ready!

The scrub contains Ground Bamboo Stem which is a natural, non-irritating exfoliant and is rich in silica, which helps strengthen and condition the feet and nails. There’s also Buriti and Jojoba oils, which are anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and antioxidant-rich and help rehydrate, soothe and restore moisture levels and suppleness to your feet. The Turmeric extract provides antibacterial and antifungal benefits, removes impurities, and combats inflammation. It is free from harmful chemicals, preservatives, and animal ingredients and suitable for all skin types, diabetics and through pregnancy.

To use just apply a small amount of product to damp feet and massage into the skin, paying attention to the heels and any areas of callus. Rinse with lukewarm water. For best results, use twice weekly.

When you think how much work and effort our feet are put under every single day they really do deserve better care and this scrub is an ideal place to start as you can trust the Margaret Dabbs range.