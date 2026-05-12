Halcyon Summers from AKT

SC.04 Halcyon Summers Encore Body Oil

If you are not aware of AKT, then please accept my suggestion for you to play catch-up, as you are seriously missing out! AKT is a London based, premium skincare label that creates intelligent natural deodorant formulations – BORN TO PERFORM. The brand was founded by two West End performers, Andy Coxon and Ed Currie, people who understood how important effective natural deodorants were in ‘theatre land’. Andy & Ed cleverly call the fragrances they create as ‘scenes’ simply because they’ve been designed to tell a story, hence the continued theatre link throughout the AKT Company.

AKT rejected single-use plastics and began the hunt for an effective eco-friendly, cruelty free and aluminium free deodorant and after 3 years of clever concocting, testing and trialling on fellow performers, they developed a natural deodorant. Now they have moved onto their scent expansion with three of their most-loved fragrances/scenes, just in time for us to elevate our spring/summer body care routines. The ‘scene’ I tested was Halcyon Summers which has sun-soaked notes of mint, pomelo and fresh tomato vine, this is such a beautiful standout fragrance, plus it is a serious performer that gives your skin a gorgeous glow. I am not surprised that AKT’s lightweight, luxurious dry body oil is a best-seller for the brand as it quickly delivers instant radiance for your skin. Starring hydrating squalane and antioxidant-rich rosehip oil, this non-greasy, fast-absorbing dry body oil nourishes, protects and you’ll love the instant glow it leaves on your skin. Infused with a phytocomplex of sweet almond, borage and linseed oils – this will give you the confidence to step back into the spotlight and perform again…and again, and again.

So now you need to know how to AKT, or how to use this lovely body oil. Just apply onto your freshly cleansed skin, working the oil from your neck down to your toes but do give extra focus on areas that always need more attention like your knees and elbows. But whilst you are applying the oil take the time to breathe in slowly and indulge in the beautiful Halcyon Summers fragrance.

AKT describe Halcyon Summers as: A lazy walk back to the villa, along cobbled streets, past tomato vines and proud citrus trees. Under the dusk sky, locals smoke cigars and drink mint tea. The sea air greets your sun-kissed skin like an old friend. Here’s to endless summers. I couldn’t agree more!

Despite the fact that I have no theatre training I am a huge fan of AKT and I am sure you will quickly become an AKT fan when you try their range. I really respect their company ethos and with their achievements to date I predict constant standing ovations for their brand. With their indulgent fine fragrances and unique transformative textures, AKT’s growing range of high performance products are creatively formulated to turn your daily body care routine more into an indulgent ritual and that is what we all want and really do deserve. So go ahead and treat yourself to this beautiful body oil but also do keep in mind for any future birthdays coming up as this makes such a great gifting idea.

SC.04 Halcyon Summers Foaming Body Scrub

I am not always a lover of body scrubs as often they are very scratchy on the skin but this body scrub is in a league of its own and has been designed for those of us who crave a deeper, more polished performance for their skin. But that is exactly what you get when you use this super natural scrub. With rice and sugar exfoliants, papaya enzymes and nourishing oils all work together to leave your skin soft, glowing and polished. Then add to this the standout fragrance of Halcyon Summers and I am sure you’ll find this scrub most certainly deserves a standing ovation as it will allow you to get summer ready with a gorgeous glow on your skin.

Now you need to know how to AKT, or simply how to use this scrub and it couldn’t be easier. You just need to massage a generous scoop of this sumptuous scrub onto your wet skin using circular motions which will create a rich, foamy, grainy lather. The scrub will take away the dullness in your skin and reveal a flawlessly smooth, glowing skin as it locks in that much needed moisture. As you focus on massaging please do make a point of inhaling the beautiful fragrance, as this is time for you to chill out and think of future holidays! Then rinse off with water. Use once or twice a week and make this your time to enjoy some pampering and the amazing Halcyon Summers fragrance. If you are looking for a more invigorating exfoliation, then apply to your wet skin and continue to massage until the sugar and rice exfoliants dissolve completely, but without adding more water. Unlike traditional scrubs this AKT scrub doesn’t leave your skin feeling stripped or greasy, as this one has an expertly balanced blend that ensures a polished, refreshed finish, it will never leave your skin feeling dry or taut. Instead you’ll find that your skin is simply smooth and radiant, ensuring you are ready to take the stage.

Taken from their website:

About AKT

Founded by London’s West End performers Ed Currie and Andy Coxon, AKT (pronounced ‘act’) is ‘The Personal Performance Company’ for those ‘Born to Perform’ on stage, and in life.

We’ve got range! From multi award-winning The Deodorant Balm and The Foaming Body Scrub, to our ground-breaking, no-added-water The Body Wash Concentrate, our multi award-winning, high performance body care essentials with show stopping fragrances, are creatively formulated to give you the confidence to step onto your stage — whatever that may be — and perform!

CAUTION: MAY CHANGE YOUR LIFE.

Good For The Planet

Opting for AKT also means opting for the planet.

Our products are vegan and 100% recyclable, including all packaging, which is also free from plastic. We avoid using plastic in any aspect of our process, from production to shipping boxes to storage.

THE UK IS GOING NATURAL… HERE’S WHY WE DITCHED ANTIPERSPIRANT.

As London-based West End performers, our day (and night) jobs were intensely physical, with hours spent under hot stage lights and in cramped dressing rooms. It’s safe to say that the antiperspirant we’d been wearing since the age of sixteen wasn’t cutting it anymore. Sweat was certain. Our good clothes were getting ruined, we were losing that on-stage confidence, and worst of all — we still smelled. It was time to face the music, and the musk.

We said goodbye to single-use plastics, and the hunt for an effective eco-friendly option began. Cruelty free, aluminium free deodorant did exist in the natural beauty aisle, but we couldn’t find a single one that actually worked. Something didn’t smell right…

So we made AKT. After three years of meticulous concocting, testing, and trailing on fellow performers, we’re thrilled to have developed a natural deodorant that’s everything we had been searching for — and more.

Engineered with high performing natural ingredients, AKT deodorant balms don’t compromise on ethos, efficacy, or scent. Ever. Suitable for all genders, our balms contain a unique formula of active botanicals that keep you feeling dry and confident all day long, with just one application. Oh, and the fragrance? Show-stopping.

We all have the responsibility to take action on the big stuff, while not sweating the small stuff. That’s why we made AKT Our 100% cruelty free, and aluminium free natural deodorant isn’t just good for your body, it’s even better for the environment. No plastic. No drama.

We’ve also made it easier than ever to shop natural beauty sustainably, with 15% off forever and free UK shipping on our deodorant balm subscriptions. After all, the show must go on…

Ready to make the switch? AKT now.