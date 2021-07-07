Secretary of State Visits Monty’s Brewery

Monty’s Brewery received a visit this week from the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, and Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams. The ministers were visiting a handful of businesses in Mid Wales and rounded their day off at Monty’s Brewery. The timing couldn’t have been better as Monty’s was able to talk about their experiences throughout COVID and the work they are doing now to rebuild the business with exports, as well as contracts with supermarkets and growing online sales. Indeed the minister saw there was a pallet ready to ship to The Netherlands, a first order of their gluten free range of beers, to the biggest gluten free distributor in Holland, a contract which has been secured over the last few months. They also discussed the levelling plans for Mid Wales to bring business and opportunities to Mid Wales.

Russ Honeyman, Commercial Director for Montys Brewery said:

“It was a pleasure to show The Secretary of State for Wales and Craig Williams around our brewery and to talk about our plans for export and the future, they showed great interest in our plans. Of course after talks we had a taster and tried our summer beer Desert Rats, where we donate 5p a pint to SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity, the Secretary of State was very impressed with that as an Ex Army man!”

Monty’s Brewery are brewers of great award-winning ales.

Their beers include Sunshine, Mischief & our gluten free beers, Dark Secret, Masquerade, and the Low Alcohol beer “1267” at 2.8%.

The Monty’s Brewery Visitor Centre is now open again. Opening hours are: Thursday 12.00— til 6.00pm, Friday and Saturday 12.00 till 7.00pm

A great place to pick up gifts, and cases of beer for yourself, friends and family.

If you would like to book a table please call 01686 668933 and leave a message and a phone number.