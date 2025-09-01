Heavenly Bath Shower Gel from Sea Magik

I know that you are going to love this Sea Magik Heavenly Bath Shower Gel as much as I do as it is a refreshing and hydrating body cleansing gel and also a mineral bath soak. It contains natural plant extracts of revitalising Ginger, soothing Chamomile, delicate Rose and Jasmine, and nourishing Coconut. It cleverly and gently cleanses your body but most importantly to me it doesn’t dry out your skin. It contains Dead Sea minerals that promote a deep sense of relaxation and can help to ease away aches and pains whilst also soothing your mind. Blending Dead Sea minerals and Super Mineral Complex with aloe vera and organic extracts of mango, grapefruit and peach, rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, make this a beautiful shower or bath gel.

The reason this Heavenly Bath Shower Gel is so perfect for sensitive skins is that it is infused with an allergen-free fragrance. It has a fresh powdery floral fragrance with top notes of lemon and bergamot, a floral heart of rose, jasmine, ylang and lily, with a warm balsamic base of vanilla and musk.

If you wish to use it in your bath then just add a generous amount under running water and you have created for yourself a wonderful spa bubble bath – then just relax and enjoy. For those that prefer a shower then apply a little gel onto your hands or sponge and massage over the body before rinsing. This pro-ageing mineral-rich bath shower gel improves skin hydration and aids well-being as well as being an allergen-free spa fragrance of gardenia musk, bergamot and violet. Plus it is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Heavenly Body Lotion from Sea Magik

I love so many products from the Sea Magik range and this Heavenly Body Lotion is yet another one to add to my favourites list! This is such a soothing and cooling moisturiser that provides intense hydration to dry or irritated skin. Now I don’t have irritated skin, but I can agree that it made a huge difference to my skin which often feels dry to the touch. With its light texture it absorbed quickly and was simple to smooth onto my skin which was left feeling super soft and supple. This is a brand that is able to capture the therapeutic benefits of Dead Sea minerals and coconut oil and blend them with exquisite plant extracts, including soothing aloe vera and chamomile and the fruity extracts of mango, grapefruit and peach.

This Heavenly Body Lotion is infused with an allergen-free fragrance, which is why it is so brilliant for sensitive skins. It has a rich heady floral fragrance blending top notes of fresh citrus with a floral heart of rose, jasmine, ylang and lily with a warm, woody base note of soft musk.

There are so many benefits to this lovely lotion including that it is a pro-ageing mineral-rich body lotion that not only improves skin hydration, it aids your well-being too. You’ll love the allergen-free spa fragrance of celestial water, jasmine and soft musk, plus that this beautiful body lotion is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Simply apply this super special soothing spa body lotion as often as required and make it part of your daily self-care ritual.

Take from their website:

Over 40 years of proven skin and scalp care

For over four decades, we’ve been perfecting the art of mineral skincare. What began with a simple belief in the healing power of the sea, has grown into a trusted brand, recommended by leading spas, and millions of customers.

Whether you’re suffering from problem or sensitive skin or scalp issues, our natural sea mineral-rich formulas offer instant relief, helping you feel confident in your skin and hair, every day.

Whether you’re suffering from problem or sensitive skin or scalp issues, our natural sea mineral-rich formulas offer instant relief, helping you feel confident in your skin and hair, every day.

Free UK shipping on orders over £30.00