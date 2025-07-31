Sanctuary Spa Aqua Serenity

Aqua Serenity Bath Float Vitamin E

Let me introduce to you this lovely Aqua Serenity collection which includes five indulgent products that will envelop your senses. This is an all new fragrance experience from Sanctuary Spa, one of the UK’s leading indulgent bath and body brands and cleverly captures the tranquillity of the ocean and harnesses the wellbeing benefits of being in coastal environments.

This luxurious collection combines Lotus Water and Magnolia Blossom, a new aquatic scent that refreshes and uplifts. It also features Thalassogaia which captures authentic marine notes directly from nature, echoing the calming, restorative sensation of ocean air and rolling tides. These accords enrich the collection with a scent that truly embodies the essence of the sea.

The Aqua Serenity Bath Float is your time to escape to your tranquil waters in your own bathroom. Lock the door and spend some quality time for yourself. Just pour generously under running water to create a luxurious bubble bath and enjoy the scented, refreshing aquatic notes of Lotus Water and Magnolia Blossom. Transport your mind to the serene calm of quiet waters as the bath float, enriched with Vitamin E, leaves your skin feeling soft and cleansed. This was a joy to use and in my view great value for money.

Aqua Serenity Body Wash

This is such a great way to cleanse your skin the Sanctuary Spa way with their new Aqua Serenity Body Wash. The Jojoba oil pearls cleverly transform into a foamy lather that gently melts into your skin, as it cleanses. Fragranced with refreshing aquatic notes of Lotus Water and Magnolia Blossom, the soothing aroma helps you unwind and relax. You can indulge in serenity with every shower you take! Formulated with 91% ingredients of natural origin, this body wash is suitable for all skin types.

Aqua Serenity Shower Burst

This shower burst is such a treat to use and a wonderful way to create a moment of calm with this lovely oil-infused, creamy body wash that bursts into a rich, foamy lather and leaves your skin delicately fragranced with the refreshing aquatic notes of Lotus Water and Magnolia Blossom.

I found this body wash a total indulgence as it is enriched with a nourishing blend of sunflower seed oil and gold of pleasure oil to deeply moisturise the skin. Even after just one use, my skin felt soft and hydrated for about three days, which I loved. You’ll find this super Shower Burst ensures a luxurious and skin-loving cleanse with every shower. It is such a wonderful way to treat yourself to a serenity shower and I am sure you will love it as much as I did.

Aqua Serenity Body Scrub with Natural Pumice

Using a body scrub has often been hit and miss with me as I often found them scratchy. But I found this new Aqua Serenity Body Scrub a delight to use as it was an easy way to exfoliate and renew my skin. The scrub has been infused with natural pumice to gently remove your dead skin cells and it also offers you a refreshing fragrance as this gel scrub gently smooths and leaves your skin feeling super soft. It has been formulated with ingredients of natural origin and I am sure you will enjoy how this scrub delivers a gentle, yet effective exfoliation to your skin. After using this scrub you’ll find that your body butters and creams will be more effective when you have got rid of those dead skin cells.

Aqua Serenity Body Butter

This creamy Aqua Serenity Body Butter is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E that melt into your skin leaving it feeling silky soft whilst the aquatic notes of Lotus Water and Magnolia Blossom wrap your skin in a serene ocean scent. Just apply generously over dry skin and it will leave your skin beautifully nourished and soft to the touch This is a wonderful way to pretend you are on holiday by the sea.

This is a super collection that would make great gifts but also a perfect treats for you too!

Taken from their website:

Self-Care is You. In Your Home. In Your Sanctuary.

Self-care is your business. It doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. At Sanctuary Spa we’re making self-care unique to everyone, including you.

Our range of luxurious products help you to spoil yourself whenever and however you choose. Be in an extra hot shower, a long bath, or an extra scoop of Melting Pearls Body Butter, it’s time for you to close the door on the world and make the most of the precious time you’ve carved out for yourself.

Our Values

Not only do we pride ourselves in being good for you and others by working towards ensuring our products are both 100% vegan and cruelty free, but we also pride ourselves in being good to the environment.

Our products are formulated with up to 98% ingredients of natural origin, 0% mineral oil and our packaging now contains 80% less plastic, and we’re working to do even more – so it’s great for your skin, and even better for the planet.