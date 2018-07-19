RWAS Long Service Medals for agricultural workers

RWAS Long Service Medal in recognition of their length of service to the agricultural industry at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

Six agricultural workers from across Wales, who together have notched up 275 years of service, will receive a Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Long Service Medal in recognition of their commitment to the agricultural industry at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The recipients of this year’s medals are:

Stephen David Adams, aged 56 of Llannor, Pwllheli, who has worked for Richard Thomas Ellis, Carnguwch, Llithfaen, Pwllheli for 40 years.

Michael Derek Bolderston, aged 58 of Forden, Welshpool, who has worked within the industry for 43 years, most recently for R E Cookson & Son, Deffryn, Berriew, Welshpool for 4 years.

Gwilym Pearce Jones, aged 67 of Glasfryn, Pwllheli, who has worked within the industry for 52 years, most recently for Mr Williams-Ellis, Glasfryn Estate, Pwllheli, for 40 years.

Lewis Owen, aged 69 of Llanafan, Aberystwyth, who has worked within the industry for 49 years, most recently for Oliver Seeds for 19 years.

Hefin Parry, aged 65 of Talwrn, Llangefni, who has worked within the industry for 50 years, most recently for E Ll M & R H T Williams, Dolaugwyn, Bryncrug, Tywyn for 37 years.

Kenneth William George Powell, aged 65 of Crossways, Newcastle, Monmouth, who has worked within the industry for 41 years, most recently for JFW McConnel Will Trust, T/A McConnel Farms, Whitehouse Farm, Crossways, Newcastle.