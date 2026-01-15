Llandovery College 24 Welsh Academicals 34

The famous invitation club, founded 99 years ago by Mountain Ash’s Jimmy Austin, stayed true to its traditions when it outran the College side six tries to four – at Llandovery RFC’s Church Bank artificial surface writes Huw S Thomas

The club which celebrates its centenary in 2027 continues to give up and coming schoolboys and students “the opportunity to play without restriction in the best spirit of the game” with many of its players going on to achieve the highest honours in the game – for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

There was a minute’s silence to mourn the recent death of one of the club’s great stalwarts, Wynne Oliver, whose unstinting work as Honorary Secretary to Welsh Schools Intermediate Group 1996-2003 was without equal.

It is doubtful whether even the very astute Oliver would have spotted a future Gerald Davies, Keith Rowlands, John Dawes or Billy Raybould in the team brought together by the Accies Fixture Secretary – the former London Welsh and Wales centre Keith Hughes – but there was promise galore on both sides.

“Plenty of exciting attack and counter attack from some very good players, many of whom have been missed by regional and age group coaches” said Team Manager Dai Williams “We give chances for many underrated players to show off their skills and hopefully come to the attention of those responsible for the identification of Welsh rugby talent”

The College were missing their star player and fly half Carwyn Leggatt-Jones – more involved with the Scarlets than his school these days – and also gave chances to some up and coming young players.

The Accies squad was drawn from 15 different schools and colleges – 12 from Wales plus those from Clifton College, Filton College and Hurstpierpoint College in Sussex.

But it was Coleg Y Cymoedd full back Jack Piontecki who really caught the eye with a stunning run from 60 metres, slaloming past desperate tacklers for the try of the day.

There was pace on the wings in Josh Greyling (Llandaf Cathedral) ) and Zac Williams (Bridgend College), creativity in the centre from Eddie Hemingway (Hurstpierpoint) and muscle up front in the shape of lock and skipper Evan Davies (Whitchurch HS).

The Lilywhites were never in the lead but kept fighting all the way, finally outdone by the superior speed of the Accies backs and by a sharper response in the loose.

The College had a fine full back Evan Jones whose break put in scrum half Reuben Slade-Jones at the posts.

No 8 Albie Redpath along with locks Noah Brayley and Luke Bryant also had big games in a tussle that was only settled in the last 10 minutes.

Mercifully, neither side relied on the all too monotonous box kick as a point of attack and although there was the inevitable rolling maul try from a close range line out, play was largely open and adventurous in intent.

Hookers Ioan Evans (Christ College) and Zac Robbins swapped early tries before Piontecki lit up the gloom of a winter’s day with his brilliant score.

Zac Williams with a try and two conversions gave the visitors a 19-5 lead before scrum half Slade-Jones brought it back to 19-12 at the break.

Replacement Alfie James’s converted try tied the scores and only desperate cover denied the burly but quick Evan Jones from nosing the College in front.

The rhythm of the game was affected by a lot of leg and hamstring injuries on the 3G pitch but uncontested scrums gave the Accies the extra room their backs craved for.

Greyling showed first speed and then strength for a brace of tries before flanker Josh Das was put in by schoolmate Hemingway to make the 500 mile round trip worthwhile for the Sussex boys.

Replacement Euan Amyett- Leir gave the Lilywhites the last word in the final play of an entertaining day of rugby.

Llandovery College

Tries : Z Robbins, R Slade-Jones, A James, E Amyett-Leir

Cons: R Lewis, E Davies

Welsh Academicals

Tries: J Greyling (2), J Das, I Evans, J Piontecki, Z Williams

Cons: Z Williams (2)