Recharge Gel Cream from Innbeauty Project

Let me introduce to you Recharge Gel Cream, a most clinically effective, high performance gel cream moisturiser. It has an ultra-hydrating waterburst formula that instantly revives dull, dry, depleted skin and is deeply penetrating for a stronger skin barrier & gives plump, juicy skin bursting with hydration. Recharge is a breakthrough innovation that combines patented barrier technology and cutting edge sustainable orchid stem cells clinically proven to plump deep wrinkles, improve radiance & smooth texture for high performance results in just 7 days.

What you will see:

Significantly reduces look of deep wrinkles & fine lines.

Strengthens skin barrier and reduces moisture loss.

Significantly improves luminosity and radiance.

Plumps, firms & boosts elasticity.

Instantly deeply hydrates and improves skin’s hydration over time.

Ultra-hydrating water-burst texture -no oily finish or greasy feel.

It is powered by high performance ingredients:

2% Sustainable Orchid Stem Cells: Clinically proven to decrease deep wrinkles, plump skin and boost radiance. Shown to help prevent fine lines & wrinkles.

3 Patented Peptides (Hexapeptide-9, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 & 9): Clinically proven to plump and hydrate skin. Proven to rebuild skin barrier in 7 days.

2% Bio-Retinol: Plant derived retinol alternative; visibly improves wrinkles & texture, visibly boost skin’s firmness & elasticity.

Patented Mineral Complex: Cutting edge hydration complex shown to boost hydration and strengthen skin barrier; rich in magnesium & trace minerals.

7% Glycerin + 2% Squalane: Potent hydrators and skin protectants, shown to boost skin barrier.

9% Ginseng Water: Rich in antioxidants and known for its adaptogenic properties.

Clinical Measurement Results:

100% of users had a significant decrease in wrinkles in 7 days.

100% of users had a stronger skin barrier after 1 single application.

100% of users had a significant decrease in rough, bumpy texture.

Clinically proven to plump deep wrinkles, improve radiance & smooth texture after just 7 days.

Clinically proven to instantly deeply hydrate and improve skin’s hydration over time – 53% increase after one application, 111% increase after 4 weeks.

To use just apply onto your clean skin and gently massage in. Use as your daily moisturiser morning & night.

The Recharge Gel Cream is 100% Vegan & Cruelty Free, Fragrance- Free, Non-Comedogenic, Hypoallergenic and Dermatologist Tested.