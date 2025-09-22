Recharge Gel Cream from Innbeauty Project

Let me introduce to you Recharge Gel Cream, a most clinically effective, high performance gel cream moisturiser. It has an ultra-hydrating waterburst formula that instantly revives dull, dry, depleted skin and is deeply penetrating for a stronger skin barrier & gives plump, juicy skin bursting with hydration. Recharge is a breakthrough innovation that combines patented barrier technology and cutting edge sustainable orchid stem cells clinically proven to plump deep wrinkles, improve radiance & smooth texture for high performance results in just 7 days.
What you will see:
- Significantly reduces look of deep wrinkles & fine lines.
- Strengthens skin barrier and reduces moisture loss.
- Significantly improves luminosity and radiance.
- Plumps, firms & boosts elasticity.
- Instantly deeply hydrates and improves skin’s hydration over time.
- Ultra-hydrating water-burst texture -no oily finish or greasy feel.
It is powered by high performance ingredients:
- 2% Sustainable Orchid Stem Cells: Clinically proven to decrease deep wrinkles, plump skin and boost radiance. Shown to help prevent fine lines & wrinkles.
- 3 Patented Peptides (Hexapeptide-9, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 & 9): Clinically proven to plump and hydrate skin. Proven to rebuild skin barrier in 7 days.
- 2% Bio-Retinol: Plant derived retinol alternative; visibly improves wrinkles & texture, visibly boost skin’s firmness & elasticity.
- Patented Mineral Complex: Cutting edge hydration complex shown to boost hydration and strengthen skin barrier; rich in magnesium & trace minerals.
- 7% Glycerin + 2% Squalane: Potent hydrators and skin protectants, shown to boost skin barrier.
- 9% Ginseng Water: Rich in antioxidants and known for its adaptogenic properties.
Clinical Measurement Results:
- 100% of users had a significant decrease in wrinkles in 7 days.
- 100% of users had a stronger skin barrier after 1 single application.
- 100% of users had a significant decrease in rough, bumpy texture.
Clinically proven to plump deep wrinkles, improve radiance & smooth texture after just 7 days.
Clinically proven to instantly deeply hydrate and improve skin’s hydration over time – 53% increase after one application, 111% increase after 4 weeks.
To use just apply onto your clean skin and gently massage in. Use as your daily moisturiser morning & night.
The Recharge Gel Cream is 100% Vegan & Cruelty Free, Fragrance- Free, Non-Comedogenic, Hypoallergenic and Dermatologist Tested.