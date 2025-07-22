Rare Opportunity to Explore the Wild Side of Hergest Croft Gardens

Nature lovers are being invited to an early morning celebration of some of Britain’s most beautiful and mysterious pollinators at Hergest Croft Gardens, Kington on Saturday, August 2.

A unique event combines a moth survey, butterfly count and an escorted garden tour.

In partnership with the Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, the event will begin at 8.30am, with a fascinating ‘moth reveal’ at 9am, offering a rare insight into the nocturnal world of moths.

A guided walk will follow, led by award-winning senior gardener Rowan Griffiths, focusing on plants, trees and shrubs that naturally attract butterflies and moths. Tickets are £12 per person and pre-registration is essential due to limited places.

Sarah Cadwallader, of Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, said:

“Butterflies and moths (Lepidoptera) have vital roles in our eco systems and they are ‘indicator’ species because they are sensitive to pollution, climate change and habitat degradation. “By looking at their abundance and variety during the Big Butterfly Count, we can learn much about the general health of the natural environment. “At Hergest Croft Gardens, in collaboration with the Kington branch of Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, we are going beyond counting daytime butterflies: we will glimpse insights into the secret nocturnal world of our marvellous moths. “With over 2,500 British species, there’s an exciting array of beautiful, colourful and bizarre moths to uncover.”

Austyn Hallworth, head of marketing and public relations at Hergest Croft Gardens, added:

“Hergest Croft Gardens is an exciting venue for a moth hunt because of the great diversity of plants and trees, so we expect our ‘moth reveal’ to be really special. “We are delighted to be hosting such an important event in conjunction with Herefordshire Wildlife Trust. This event is part of the national Big Butterfly Count and will provide an opportunity to learn more about wildlife conservation, moth identification and the natural biodiversity of these acclaimed Herefordshire gardens.”

The event is weather-dependent and numbers are strictly limited, so early booking is advised. To reserve your place, please email: gardens@hergest.co.uk .

Hergest Croft Gardens is a member of MWT Cymru, the independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, Southern Eryri (Snowdonia) and the borders.

Feature image: Will an Elephant Hawkmoth be one of the species discovered at Hergest Croft Gardens.