Radiance Facial Oil from Olverum

Now I must start this review with a confession as Olverum produces and of course sells my favourite bath oil. The bath oil has an amazing fragrance, only a few drops needed and your skin is left feeling moisturised and super soft. Another reason I really do love Olverum is that unlike many other bath oils, this one is not greasy. So with their bath oil in mind I was really looking forward to trying their new facial oil which is suitable for all skins types. The company class their facial oil as revolutionary – and I must say I agree – as it features retinol and CBD alternatives which have been carefully formulated to give you a freshened, dewy skin. The oil also helps revive your spirits and hopefully will make you feel more confident.

We always seem to focus on trying to look young on the outside, but it is really important that we all feel good on the inside too. Fine lines and wrinkles, well that is what happens to our skin as time passes – that’s life isn’t it? But other visible traits of ageing are tired, dull skin, visible pores and an uneven skin tone, which all have an effect on our self-confidence and of course our wellbeing. It really doesn’t matter whether you are young and you are feeling the pressure of the Instagram age, always wanting to appear perfect, or maybe you are older and now not happy seeing your face in the mirror, or perhaps you are worried about constant Zoom meetings!

But with nine decades of experience in spa culture, Olverum understand how important the connection between wellness and beauty is. This is another reason that I trust this company and their products. So back to this super facial oil, Olverum have developed a detoxifying self-massage technique combining Shiatsu and Gua Sha disciplines. This cleverly maximises the pure Radiance Facial Oil’s benefits and provides a mood-enhancing meditational routine, which is proven to boost confidence and self-esteem. Only a few drops required and you’ll find full self-massage details enclosed in the box.

15ml glass bottle with dropper – £60.00. Visit: Olverum.com