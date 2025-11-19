Pupils Across South Wales Lead Climate Talks in Cardiff COP30

AROUND 80 pupils aged 16–18 from nine schools across south Wales stepped into the shoes of politicians, journalists and lobbyists today (Tuesday, 18 November) to debate the future of the planet.

Taking part in a COP30 Climate Simulation Negotiation at the Temple of Peace in Cardiff, the students experienced what it’s really like to negotiate a global climate deal.

The event, which was delivered by British Council Wales and the Welsh Centre for International Affairs, was held in parallel with COP30 in Belém, Brazil – used cutting-edge simulation software developed by MIT to recreate the pressures, compromises, and diplomacy that shape real-world climate negotiations. The pupils took on roles as delegates from major nations, corporate lobbyists, and international media representatives, all working to tackle the critical goal of keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

Guided by facilitators Dan Boyden and Professor Matthew Davies from Swansea University, participants spent the day negotiating how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support developing nations and adapt to the impacts of climate change to protect people and cities worldwide, before concluding with remarks from Huw Davies, Managing Director of the Centre for Multilateral Negotiations.

Although the group ultimately agreed on a final outcome of 1.9°C, the process highlighted the difficult decisions and trade-offs faced in real global negotiations.

Leading the negotiations were Jamie Rey and Rosanna Koo, pupils from Cardiff & Vale College and Cardiff Sixth Form, who took on the role of the United Nations Secretariat.

Speaking at the event, Jamie said:

“As Secretary-General, I focused on whether each group’s pledges were actually realistic. In the first round, even countries like the USA were being unusually cooperative, so I challenged them on their trade relationships and financial interests. I also spoke with developing countries about what they could reasonably commit to, and how they might use resources like ecotourism to strengthen their negotiating position. “We fell short of the 1.5°C goal because the simulation reflected the same political pressures we see in real life. With the current global climate, many world leaders are distracted by other crises, and climate action risks being pushed aside – even though it affects every future generation. That’s why activism and accurate communication are so important. “I study Government and Politics and hope to go into political journalism. I want young people to understand what’s really happening in the world and to be able to trust the information they receive. Taking part in this event has strengthened my ambition to help make that happen.”

Hayley Morgan, Chief Executive WCIA, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome so many young people to the Temple of Peace today. It’s a building with a long history of bringing people together from across Wales and the world to address the challenges of our time. At the WCIA, we work with communities to understand how we are globally interconnected and how our actions impact on one another. “Today’s event gave young people in Wales the opportunity to think about and act on the issue of global climate change, as they looked to play their part in making positive changes for us all. The event showed that we must work together to share knowledge, listen to each other and ensure all voices are heard in finding the solutions we need.”

This Cardiff event follows successful simulations held in Edinburgh, London, Brazil and Belfast, with COP30 in Belém, Brazil running until this Friday, 21 November 2025.

Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, added:

“This UN debate simulation puts young people in Wales at the heart of the global climate conversation. As COP30 unfolds in Belém, these pupils are stepping into the shoes of world leaders, grappling with complex issues, questioning assumptions, and learning how to build consensus across cultures. This blend of critical thinking, empathy and global awareness will define the next generation of changemakers. The British Council is committed to nurturing these skills here in Wales, empowering our young people to take their place confidently on the global stage and help build the outward-looking, globally connected Wales we want to be.”

The simulation forms part of the British Council’s Schools Connect programme, which links schools in the UK with others around the world. Through this programme, the British Council helps educators bring international perspectives into the classroom and supports young people to build the knowledge, skills, and global outlook needed to respond to shared challenges such as climate change.

Through its Climate Connection programme, the British Council is also supporting people worldwide to find creative and practical solutions to the climate crisis — working with educators, students, artists, researchers, civil society, and policymakers in the lead-up to and beyond COP30.

This event continues the British Council’s work, building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about their work in Wales visit wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on X Facebook, and Instagram.

Feature image: Pupils from Llanishen High School, who represented the USA, Ireland, Nigeria and fossil fuel lobbyists at today’s event at the Temple of Peace.