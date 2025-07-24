Pulse Toothbrush from Sonisk

This is a neat toothbrush which comes in its own neat cap to keep your toothbrush germ-free as well as lots of colours to choose from. Pulse’s professional sonic toothbrush technology means you will get great oral care whether you are on the move or at home. It is so compact and lightweight that it will slip easily into a travel bag or handbag, or even into a pocket.

The Sonisk Pulse toothbrush with its antimicrobial/anti-bacterial vibrating bristles gives you 31,000 sonic strokes per minute, so even though it looks rather small, you get a lot of sonic strokes to preserve your tooth surfaces and prevent decay. You’ll find the Sonisk Pulse toothbrush will clean even your hard to reach surfaces and is fully waterproof for safety, plus a spare toothbrush head included. This toothbrush is powered by an AAA battery which is also included and what surprised me is that the battery lasted for me about 90 days.

The Sonisk Pulse toothbrush is recommended by dentists and clinically proven for you to achieve sparking teeth and gums.

I think you will be surprised and very pleased in how effective the Sonisk Pulse is.

Price: £12.99

Colours: brilliant blue, dusky pink, gold, matt black, metallic silver, pure white, rose gold, teal, steel blue, lilac & peachy peach.

Visit: sonisk.com

Taken from their website:

Here at Sonisk – we’re recreating oral care, by putting top of the line oral care products within everyone’s reach.

We’re tired of the big players dominating a field with brushes that are poorly designed, ineffective, and not fit for our lives today.

That’s why we’ve created a smarter way to compete in the Lion’s Den, with our hero product, The Sonisk Pulse.

Inspired by travel and busy modern day lives, we’re on a mission to design products that come with minimal fuss yet offer ultimate care for that refreshing feeling.

Our Investor

“At Sonisk we want to take on the big players and make our mark on the oral care industry. We’ve seen it with disrupter brands in other industries like confectionary, so now it’s time for us to re-write the headlines”.

Touker Suleyman

BBC 1 Dragon’s Den Investor

Our Advantage

How are we doing that? Well, we’re backed by Professor Dr, Edward Lynch – World top 100 Dentist and led by retail entrepreneur, and Dragon’s Den investor, Touker Suleyman. Our strategy is guided by leaders in both business and dentistry, equipping us to achieve our mission.

No day is ever the same at our London HQ on achieving this mission, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

To take on the big players in the oral care world, and ensure we make our mark, we’re thinking differently and moving at pace.

Our Expertise

At Sonisk, we know that better is always possible, and partnering with world leading dental expert, Prof Dr. Edward Lynch has helped us to create the safest and most effective oral health products.

Recently elected as one of the World’s Top 100 Doctors in Dentistry, Edward was awarded the prestigious 2022 Distinguished Scientist Award in Pharmacology, Therapeutics and Toxicology by the International Association for Dental Research and has previously been voted as the most influential person in UK Dentistry by readers of “Dentistry”.

His outstanding expertise within oral care has been a tremendous source of knowledge when developing our products here at Sonisk.