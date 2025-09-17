The Princess Royal Celebrates Edge o’ Beyond’s 11th Anniversary

Luxury lingerie brand Edge o’ Beyond proudly welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, to their South Wales atelier on the 11th of September to mark the brand’s 11th anniversary, and to celebrate its commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK.

The Princess Royal, who has served as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association for more than 40 years, toured the atelier and met the Edge o’ Beyond team, observing the cutting, sewing, and product development processes that underpin the brand’s distinctive jewellery-adorned lingerie. Her Royal Highness asked the team questions, with the staff delighted with The Princess’s engagement, the EOB team were moved by Her Royal Highness’s genuine interest and knowledge of British manufacturing.

The visit concluded in the factory cafeteria, where Her Royal Highness unveiled a commemorative plaque and was presented with flowers by Edge o’ Beyond founder Naomi De Haan’s two eldest sons.

Edge o’ Beyond Founder and Creative Director Naomi De Haan said: