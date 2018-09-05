The Prince of Wales agrees to carry on being Welsh chefs’ patron

The Prince of Wales has agreed to extend his patronage of Culinary Team Wales – a team of chefs who represent their country in competitions at home and around the globe – for another five years.

The Prince of Wales first became patron to the team, which is part of the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), in 2004. Team members have cooked for him and other members of the royal family on numerous occasions over the years, including at the opening of the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff.

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, said: “All the chefs who are involved in the team are proud and delighted that the Prince of Wales has agreed to continue to be their patron.

“Having His Royal Highness’s patronage adds prestige to the team when we compete in international competitions and represent Wales at functions at home and around the world. There is no doubt that his patronage creates opportunities and enhances the team’s profile.

“However, we understand that The Prince has many demands on his time and appreciate that he has made this commitment to the team for another five years.

We shall do our utmost to ensure that we continue to make him proud to be associated with Culinary Team Wales when our senior team competes at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November.”

In May this year, five Welsh chefs were invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party for The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration. The CAW was represented by Mr Watkins, vice president Colin Gray, treasurer Toby Beevers, Culinary Team of Wales captain Danny Burke and Junior Culinary Team coach Michael Evans.

Mr Watkins also attended an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace with his family in March when he received an OBE from The Duke of Cambridge, for services to education and training in Wales.

