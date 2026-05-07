Wine & Cheese Evenings at Blas Restaurant, St Davids

Blas Restaurant at the award-winning Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, is delighted to announce the launch of its Wine & Cheese Evening dates, beginning Friday, 5th of June.

Gather together for an indulgent evening of wine and cheese in the intimate surroundings of the Cornel Bar. Whether it’s a long-overdue catch-up, a romantic date night, or simply an excuse to unwind, guests can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere surrounded by the contemporary Welsh artwork of Cherry Pickles.

Served from 7pm–9pm, Jakob will guide guests through five carefully selected wine and cheese pairings, with each course thoughtfully curated to complement the next. Tastings will change monthly, creating a fresh and seasonal experience with every visit.

Tickets are £40 per person and are available to purchase online or as a gift experience.

Friday Event Dates:

June 5th

July 3rd

August 7th

September 4th

October 2nd,

November 6th

December 11th

Address: Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

Launching: Friday 5th June | Every Month

Online Bookings: retreatsgroup.wearegifted.co.uk/vouchers?category=events

Call: 01437 725 555

Email: dine@blasrestaurant.com

Website: www.blasrestaurant.com