Primary Pupils Help Shape New School Nature Habitat

Pupils have rolled up their sleeves to experience creating a new habitat to help nature on their school grounds.

Guided by Denbighshire County Council’s Biodiversity and Countryside Service team members, Ysgol Llywelyn pupils have helped plant over 700 trees of varied species.

This work is funded by the UK Government through the 2025/26 UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has granted Denbighshire County Council £278,600 for nature recovery works across the county.

Supported by the Council staff, pupils have helped plant hedgerows and standard trees on the school grounds.

Varieties of trees planted included alder, downy birch, bird cherry, field maple, holly and cherry plum.

Hazel trees planted by the pupils, once established, will help the children learn how this species provides food for moths, butterflies and shelter for ground-nesting birds such as the willow warblers and yellowhammers.

The youngsters will also learn how the hazel trees provide a valuable source of early pollen for bees and the nuts provide food for small mammal species including squirrels and most notably the Hazel Dormouse which is named for its association with this tree species.

Hawthorn trees, also planted by pupils to make up the majority of the habitat, will support pollinators through its nectar rich flowers and its berries will provide food for birds.

Seventeen fruit trees were also planted to create a school orchard. The fruit trees were all local provenance Welsh heritage varieties, including the Rhyl Beauty apple and Denbigh plum, to help conserve these rare local species in their area of origin for cultural importance as well as biodiversity.

The habitat creation not only gives the pupils an area to learn about local nature but will also create an area that will contribute to the lowering of carbon emissions locally thanks to extra trees in the ground.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said: