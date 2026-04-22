Old Railway Line Donates Plants to Local Primary Schools

Last week The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, located in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, donated a range of summer flowing plants, veg plants, herbs, wildflower seeds, and peat-free compost to the five local cluster primary schools.

Operations Director, Katie Eckley said:

“We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of gardeners. We love to collaborate with local schools and help with projects whenever possible. “Each school received over £100 worth of gardening goodies which will set them up for growing success this season. Matthew and Mike had an enjoyable morning out in the van delivering the goods and meeting the children at each school.”

Retail and Events Manager, Matthew Lewis added:

“With National Gardening Week coming up, it was great fun delivering a bundle of plants and gardening materials to our local primary schools. All the pupils were so excited about the opportunity to grow their own plants and vegetables at school. Gardening is a great activity to get children outdoors, to enjoy the fresh air whilst learning about growing plants and where their food comes from.”

For more information about the Old Railway Line Garden Centre contact the Old Railway Line directly by calling 01497 847055 or visiting their website www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk.