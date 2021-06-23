Powys Benefits from Spring Clean Cymru Campaign

Powys communities have come out in force over the past two weeks to join in with the national Spring Clean Cymru campaign to help keep our beautiful outdoor spaces clean and tidy.

Running from 28 May till 13 June, Spring Clean Cymru was part of the Great British Spring Clean delivered across the UK in collaboration with Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Keep Wales Tidy.

Amongst the many clean-up activities that have taken place across the county, the members of Long Mountain WI borrowed the litter picking kit from Welshpool library and covered seven miles of local country lanes collecting litter on the way. A fitting tribute to Lady Brunner OBE who, in 1954 as Chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes, founded the Keep Britain Tidy movement.

Town and community councillors and council staff joined forces to help give Newtown a spring clean. In just two hours the busy group picked up 12 bags of rubbish and eight bags of recyclable material from Llanidloes Road, Vaynor and Trehafren. Meanwhile, a group of eager volunteers cleaned-up Rhayader and the 1st Brecon Scout Group spent a productive couple of hours clearing up their local area.

This year, we have seen many companies, including Powys based businesses, getting into the community spirit by becoming involved with Spring Clean Cymru.

Welsh Water employees working in Norton and Presteigne put down their tools at the end of the day and picked up some litter pickers to help keep the community they have been working in for the last six months clean and tidy, while staff from both the Welshpool and Newtown branches of Tesco volunteered to litter pick in the area around the stores.

Volunteers from Utility Warehouse got together to climb Pen Y Fan and litter pick at the same time. Tying in with Spring Clean Cymru, the mountain clean-up event was organised as part of the company’s corporate charity work for the marine conservation charity, Ocean Generation, which aim to reduce the amount of plastic litter entering water courses.