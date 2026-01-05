Pixi Skincare

Vitamin C Cream Serum (Boxed)

This is a new company to me but one I have certainly enjoyed trying. Now this crème serum is really unique as it is a 2 in 1 serum moisturiser that combines advanced brightening care with deep hydration. It is an innovative cream serum that features encapsulation technology, with the Vitamin C moisture beads suspended in a luxurious hyaluronic serum gel base. It is amazing to look at but even more importantly it is a delight to use. It has been designed to visibly enhance skin radiance whilst supporting hydration, nourishment, plus your skin barrier. Just one capsule a day leaves your skin feeling deeply hydrated, rejuvenated and energised. The key ingredients of Vitamin C to brighten & energise, Niacinamide to help improve any uneven skin tone and Ferulic Acid for antioxidant protection.

Using the spatula that comes with this lovely serum, take just one capsule and gently smooth over your face and neck, blending the serum and moisturiser. Use daily or as needed.

Note: Each jar contains 57 capsules.

Antioxifeye Mask Goggles

Now this is something different as it is a set of three Hydrogel eye mask goggles. They are instantly hydrating hydrogel eye masks that feature an innovative goggle shape to treat your entire eye area. The goggles deliver cooling hydration, improve elasticity, firm your skin as well as helping to reduce puffiness. The key ingredients are: Blueberry for antioxidant protection, Ceramide NP giving time-release moisture and Camellia to hydrate & nourish.

To use, just apply to your clean, dry eye area. Leave on for 10–15 minutes. It is a great idea to chill before use if de-puffing your eyes is your focus. Use daily or as needed.

Size: Three masks | Price: £6.00 | Visit: pixibeauty.co.uk

On-The-Glow Liquid Glow (Boxed)

This is a super soft-touch liquid blush and lip tint with a serum-like texture that delivers a lit-from-within healthy glow in seconds. It has a lightweight, smooth liquid formula that will give your skin an instant healthy effect with its easy to blend and build formulation. The key ingredients are Marshmallow Extract which will soothe and hydrate, squalane to help strengthen your skin’s barrier, Calendula Oil to protect and calm, Ginseng & Fruit Extracts to revitalise and boost radiance and Smoothing Peptides to enhance your skin’s appearance.

It is so simple to use just dot onto your cheeks and lips and blend with your fingers to achieve an effortless colour and glow. Plus there are six colours to choose from, so a colour for everyone!

Taken from their website:

About Pixi

Where the Glow Began

Over 25 years ago, in a world that celebrated heavy coverage and complex routines, Petra Strand introduced something quietly revolutionary: the belief that you are already beautiful.

In 1999, from a tiny boutique in London’s Soho, she launched Pixi with one transformative idea; that beauty should be effortless, empowering and truly kind to the skin. Her philosophy, “enhance, never mask, your natural beauty” wasn’t just a tagline. It was a challenge to an entire industry.

What began in that one small shop, where Petra and her sisters worked late into the night, often sleeping in the basement just to keep the dream alive, has grown into a global movement of glow-getters who believe in simplicity, authenticity and self-care as daily routines of empowerment.