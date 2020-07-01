Tranquility by Brad Carr

There is just something I find very magical about those first few hours of the morning and the last hours in the evening. It is often that you find yourself alone during these times, most people still tucked up in bed or settling down for the night with a cup of tea in front of the TV while you’re out there in the wilderness – The Man in the Arena as the famous quote goes.

The world is left empty except for a select few people. These are usually the kind of people that, I have found, are happy with only a little in life. As a photographer, I have grown to realise that all I really need to find happiness is the right light and, as recent events have highlighted, the freedom to explore our beautiful landscape. It is for this reason that I am glad to bring you a series of photographs from some of my adventures around Wales over the last two years that I have been able to call myself a photographer.

I share my work in the hope that it will inspire other people to start upon a journey of their own, be it a photography journey or any others in which self-reflection is necessary and making progress is the main aim of the game. I initially began by sharing my work on Instagram and Facebook before making the jump into building my own website last year. It is from here that I sell prints of some of my photographs as well as displaying other genres of photography work as I expand my portfolio.

