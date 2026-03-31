Periea Storage Ideas

Signature’ Handbag Organiser Insert

This handbag organiser is for me is a genius idea and I don’t know any person who uses a handbag who would not love to have their bag more organised. Being able to easily find what you are looking for in your bag is blissful! This product makes so much sense to me.

The Periea Signature handbag organiser insert has 13 well-designed pockets and that includes two zipped compartments, so you can keep your belongings tidy, easy to access and safe. The zips have been tested for one million uses, wow that keeps me so happy as nothing irritates me more that zips which are tough, keep sticking and are tough to use! The organiser is built from a durable polyester/nylon blend with reinforced stitching, the organiser has strong, reinforced handles so you can easily switch between handbags, plus it has thick padding so your organiser keeps its shape. Now I have not only seen cheaper alternatives on the market, but I have actually bought one and, let me be polite here, the quality, now I can compare the two makes it an outright winner for Periea!

Their organiser is available in three sizes so moving it from bag to bag is simple to do. This organiser has numerous uses as it can also double as a cosmetics bag or a travel organiser. I tried one on my dressing table to store my make-up, cleansers, moisturisers and brushes, what a difference it made when I could then quickly find what I was looking for! Easy to care for too and you can just wipe it clean with a damp cloth.

I am so impressed with this handbag organiser, it is such a quality product and does make life much simpler when you are organised. I showed it off when out to lunch with some girlfriends and all agreed it was a great idea. I will also be using this organiser as a present idea, because as I say this is a genius product – well done Periea.

Size & Price: small, medium, large/£7.99 – £9.99

Colours: 20 colours to choose from, a colour for everyone

Visit: periea.com

Ariana’ Extra Large Universal Storage Bags – Grey Tweed

I didn’t think I was untidy, but when I stood back and looked around my house I realised that I have so much ‘stuff’ that could do with storing and putting away out of sight. This is where Periea comes to my rescue, yet again, as they have so many clever items in their range and these Universal Storage bags, well I’ve found them a life saver. Each bag has a generous 92L capacity. They are made from hard-wearing Oxford fabric and also have a secure zip closure to ensure the contents are safely protected all year round. The bags feature sturdy carry handles so you can easily transport them around when the family is out and about. There are also large viewing windows so you can easily see what’s inside, plus they are foldable so can be easily stored away when not in use. I am using mine for storing clothing, bedding, garden cushions, plus kids toys, the list of uses you will find for these bags is endless. One child has decided one would be great to pack for Uni.

The quality of these bags is amazing and will last my family for years. I think this is the most sensible and such an easy way to maximise your space and protect your belongings. My friend is moving shortly, so I have told her about these as she’ll find them so useful to make that moving process easier. I’m even thinking about venturing into the attic and having a tidy up there with these bags.

Size: 70cm x 47cm x 28cm. All measurements are approximate. There is a pack of 2 or pack of 4

Colours: black, black dot, black grey floral, blue, grey tweed, painted floral

Price: £18.99 – £29.99 | Visit: periea.com

Taken from their website:

Our Story

We are a family run UK based business with a small close-knit team of skilled retail professionals.

Sure, you could opt for ordinary organisers, or you could give your “stuff” the star treatment with tidying innovations from Periea!

Since 2009, the brand has helped maximise unused spaces with elegant storage solutions that feature transparent viewing panels & distinctive designs, so only your personality shines (& not the clutter).

Millions of boxes sold globally every year!

From clothes organisers to collapsible storage boxes, Periea offers a wide range of smart, practical storage solutions.

Whatever your needs, Periea is here to help you keep your home neat and organised with innovative, high-quality products you can trust.

We are the Number 1 brand of handbag organiser in the world!

Our innovative, unique storage & personal organisation products mixed with outstanding quality are the main reasons that our customers keep coming back for more.