Partnership Restore Footpath in Gwyddon Valley

A popular public footpath in the Gwyddon Valley has been made safe and fully usable again thanks to a successful collaboration between Caerphilly County Borough Council , Natural Resources Wales and The Gwyddon Valley Group volunteers.

A damaged flight of steps on the path had been preventing safe use of the route. Recognising the importance of this infrastructure – local residents and volunteers stepped forward to help.

As the land is managed by Natural Resources Wales, they provided a volunteer coordinator to lead a work party and supply basic tools with CCBC providing the necessary materials from existing stock. Volunteers from the Gwyddon Valley Group carried out the repair work, ensuring the footpath could be reopened for public use.

Peter De Boer, Treasurer of The Gwyddon Valley Group added:

“It has been rewarding for our volunteers to be involved in something that has such a positive impact on the valley, and to work successfully alongside NRW and CCBC. This project shows what can be achieved when stakeholders and residents come together.”

The Gwyddon Valley Group is part of the Wales Woodland Network, with over 1,500 associated members. The group works to protect and enhance the valley for the benefit of all users, encouraging sustainable access, conservation, and community engagement. For more information visit: gwyddonvalley.com