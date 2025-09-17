Blackwood Miners’ Institute Secures £222k Arts Council Grant

Blackwood Miners’ Institute (BMI) is set to undergo a major programme of improvements after securing a £222,000 grant from the Arts Council of Wales, supported by Welsh Government.

Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) has also committed 10% match funding, underlining its ongoing support for arts and culture in the borough.

The investment will deliver a series of vital upgrades, including internal repairs, upgraded fibre-optic Wi-Fi, refurbished seating, eco-friendly lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system in the auditorium. Together, these improvements will significantly enhance the audience experience while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the venue.

Interim Leader of CCBC, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said:

“We are thrilled that our Arts Development team have successfully secured a £222k grant from the Arts Council of Wales, which will enable the Blackwood Miners’ Institute to move forward with a range of vital improvements. These upgrades will transform the visitor experience and safeguard the venue’s future as a cultural hub for our communities.”

The works, which align with the BMI’s strategic development plan, are due to begin by the end of September 2025.