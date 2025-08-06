Pai Skincare

Rosehip Bioregenerate Face Oil (Boxed)

I am a huge fan of this company as I love their ethos as their range is vegan, cruelty free and also powered by Green Chemistry. This face oil is their bestselling skin superfood and I am certainly not surprised, it is amazing and suitable for anyone in need of a rapid radiance boost. It is made with organic Rosehip Oil and targets Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots, Dehydration, Dermatitis, Eczema, Hypersensitive Skin, Urticaria, Psoriasis and Signs of Ageing.

This is a fast-working Rosehip face oil that deeply nourishes your skin and is proven to lock in moisture to soften, smooth and brighten, leaving you with your skin looking much more healthier and glowing. I am certainly not surprised that this product alone has sold in its millions and racked up thousands of five-star reviews. It is the overnight rejuvenator that we all of us will love.

As a proven multitasker, Rosehip Oil’s number 1 skin benefit is that it’s highly regenerative as the whole fruit is used to make the most of every last drop. I like to think of this face oil as the ultimate topical skin supplement as it is packed with antioxidants including Vitamins A and E to keep your cells in good working order. Then just be impressed with the results you will see.

To use just massage 2 to 3 drops of oil onto slightly damp skin. But do allow the oil to fully absorb before dressing. For best results, I would recommend using oils at night, after moisturiser. For extra hydration, mix 2-3 drops of Rosehip Bioregenerate™ Oil with a pump of The Anthemis Soothing Moisturiser, – a product review is shown below.

The Anthemis™ Moisturiser (Boxed)

This is Pai’s bestselling bottle of calm and which is proven to instantly soothe your sensitive skin and also hydrate for up to 24 hours. It is Vegan and Cruelty Free and is powered By Green Chemistry Cruelty. You’ll find this wonderfully soothing, moisturising and hydrating. Perfect to target: Dermatitis, Eczema, Hypersensitive Skin, Redness & Rosacea. It is suitable for sensitive skin, dry skin, combination skin and normal skin. With key ingredients of chamomile and rosehip this is one you’ll love and you’ll really appreciate how calming it is for your skin. It is the most soothing moisturiser from Pai and was formulated with reactive skin in mind. So you get all-day hydration and calm at once. It is a circuit breaker to quickly settle flare-ups and irritation, reduce the appearance of redness and support your skin barrier.

Pai use premium organic CO2 extracts of Chamomile and Rosehip to get the highest potency and efficacy, because Pai know that essential and cold-pressed oils just won’t cut it. So that means that every key nutrient inside, calming Matricine and Chamazulene, and regenerative omegas 3, 6, 7 and 9 – remain intact and ready to get to work.

You might well ask how do Pai know that and the answer is that the company tested it with 96 hour patch tests, consumer and clinical trials, specifically on sensitive skin. They found, as you will that your stressed skin feels at ease and you will feel more like yourself again.

Just massage 1-2 pumps into your clean, dry skin on your face and neck. Use daily in the mornings or whenever your skin needs a moisture top-up.

I am convinced you’ll love this as much as I do, even though I have never thought my skin sensitive, but it has still improved my skin so much.

Light Work Cleansing Oil (Boxed)

You’ll find this cleansing oil Gentle is tough on make-up but kind on your skin. This Rosehip cleansing oil shifts make-up, SPF and daily grime at speed and is Vegan, Cruelty Free and powered by Green Chemistry. This 100% natural cleansing oil is clinically proven for sensitive skin as it melts away impurities and eye make-up with ease – no rubbing, no stinging – no problem. Think of it as the freshly washed sheets feeling, for your face. With its key ingredient of rosehip it targets blemishes, breakouts and dehydration and is suitable for all skin types.

Here’s how it works. Simply put, oil clings to oil, which is pretty helpful when tackling waterproof make-up, sunscreen and daily dirt. Oil cleansers attach themselves to excess sebum and the oils in your make-up to lift them off the skin. Allowing either to build up can cause acne, so making sure you remove them properly is essential in preventing blemishes. Add water into the mix and our soothing face cleansing oil emulsifies, then washes away – taking the day’s dirt with it. Powered by expertly-extracted Rosehip Oil, this sting-free formula leaves your skin feeling soft, nourished and radiant.

Shake before use. Massage two to three pumps of this Rosehip Cleansing Oil into dry skin and along the lash line to dissolve make-up and daily build-up. Add a few drops of water and this will create a light milk, then rinse thoroughly with water to remove.