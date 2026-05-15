Outbloom Flowers by post the ideal gift or thank you even to yourself.
We grow flowers because we love them. But we also grow them because we believe there’s a better way to do things. A way that’s grounded in the seasons and an integral part of the environment we grow in. We want to bring folks the joy of flowers from a farm full of life.
At Outbloom, we pick our flowers fresh from our fields in West Wales and send them straight to your door, next-day delivery, no fuss. You won’t find plastic-perfect blooms here. What you will find are wildly beautiful, seasonal flowers that look and feel like they’ve just been picked. Because, well, they have.
The Perfect Gift for a Conscientious Flower Lover
There’s something special about sending flowers as a gift. It’s a way of sharing in someone’s joy or sadness, saying “I’m thinking of you,” without needing to say a word. And when you send an Outbloom bouquet, you’re also saying something else: “I care about the planet, and I want my gift to reflect that.” Our bouquets are the perfect choice for anyone who wants to show their love, gratitude, or appreciation in a way that’s thoughtful, sustainable, and full of heart.
Why Our Flowers Are Different
We grow with the seasons. That means in spring, you’ll get cheerful ranunculus and daffodils. In summer, it’s all about the abundant, sun-loving blooms. And in autumn, we lean into those rich, warm tones and textured grasses. No forced blooms, no air miles, no nonsense. Just flowers that feel right because they’re blooming when they naturally bloom in our climate. That means no roses in January and no dyed flowers to get “seasonal colours”.
And because we’re a small farm, we can pick to order. That means your flowers are as fresh as they can possibly be. We pick the day before shipping them out to your doorstep.
Sustainability: The Outbloom Way
We’re not perfect, but we’re always trying to do better. The flower industry has a lot of hidden problems—carbon-heavy imports, plastic waste, and chemically intensive farming practices. We try to avoid as many of those problems as possible.
- Carbon: We grow our flowers in season, without added heat or light. We use solar power on the farm and deliver in an electric van (often charged by our own solar panels). That means our flowers have a tiny carbon footprint compared to standard imported blooms.
- Plastics: Flowers can generate huge amounts of plastic on their way to you. From the growing, right through the transport and end packaging, each step often adds a new layer of plastic. On the other hand, our packaging is recyclable or compostable, and we minimise single use plastic in our growing processes as much as we can. And because there is no transport involved, other than when it is traveling to you, there is no need for extra plastic along the way.
- Farming: We believe in regenerative farming. Building healthy soil, encouraging biodiversity, and creating a farm that’s a thriving ecosystem, not just pumping out flowers whatever the cost. We plant native woodland, grow cover crops, and avoid harmful chemicals. Our farm isn’t just a place to grow flowers. It’s a home for birds, insects, and all sorts of life.
What You Can Expect
When you order from us, you’re getting more than just flowers. You’re getting a piece of our farm, delivered straight to your door. You’ll get:
- Freshness: Bouquets picked to order and sent the next day.
- Fabulousness: Flowers and colours that are full of joy and heart. A little bit whimsical, a little bit wild. Never boring.
- Seasonality: Flowers that reflect the time of year, not the demands of a supermarket shelf.
We’re not the biggest flower farm out there, and we don’t want to be. We just want to grow exceptional flowers that bring you joy, on a farm full of life.
We also want to bring you to our ethos and help you make the best of flowers for your home. We run the occasional Flower Workshops for which more information can be found at www.welshcountry.co.uk/outbloom-field-to-vase-workshops/