Merthyr Tydfil Angling Association offers a superb range of salmon, trout and coarse fishing in beautiful surroundings, on rivers, reservoirs and ponds for a very reasonable fee of £60 for Adults, OAP and Junior prices on application.

We own 3 beats on the River Usk at Mardy Farm, Ysybytty and Kemeys that offer good salmon fishing, brown trout fishing and coarse fishing. The salmon fishing is dependent on water height. In recent years the March Brown hatch has begun to return and all other fly life is abundant and the best time to fish during the summer months is during the evening or early morning.

One rule we strictly enforce for all fishing on the River Usk Beats is that all anglers book before fishing via the phone numbers on the River Usk Pages of our website or published in the rule book.

We offer 14 miles of fishing on the River Taff and its tributaries the Rivers Taf Fechan, Taf Fawr, This is now all wild brown trout fishing. The Taf Fechan from Ponsticill Water Works to the Blue Pool is a fly only catch and release. The River Tarrell at Libanus a tributary of the Usk and a wild trout fishery of approximately 1 mile of double bank fishing. This year 2018 in August the Welsh Fly Fishing Trials will take place on the river Taff, another feather in the cap of the wonderful industrial River Taff, which in the 1980’s was running black with coal and now is gin clear and full of wild brown trout and all of the wildlife associated with a natural river.

MTAA has access to 2 lovely reservoirs, for fly fishing, Cantref which is alongside the A470. This reservoir is lightly stocked with Rainbow trout but also has a very good head of wild brown trout. The second reservoir is Talybont situated in the heart of the Brecon Beacons and is a totally wild brown trout fishery, all trout must be returned as this reservoir is catch and release, but be warned this reservoir can be a challenge.

Our coarse fishing is spread over reservoirs, ponds and Brecon canal. The reservoirs are Ponsticill and Dolygaer set in the beautiful and peaceful Brecon Beacons alongside which runs the Brecon Mountain Railway. The reservoirs offer excellent pike, bream, perch and roach fishing. Dolygaer has produced carp of 36lb and bags of bream to over 300lb have been recorded. Our canal fishing is from the Basin in Brecon to Bridge 154 at Pencelli, the canal holds a good head of chub, roach, perch, skimmers and eels. We have access to 3 ponds, top pond behind ASDA at Dowlias Top just off the A465 fishes extremely well for bream, roach, tench, perch, barbel and carp. Middle pond in Dowlias (it is visible from the A465) holds a good head of Carp, bream perch and roach. Cyfarthfa Park Lake is situated near the town centre and contains Carp to 20lb, bream, rudd, roach, barbel, tench, gudgeon and chub

The Association has been in existence since 1967 and during that 50 years has grown from a very small organization to the present business it now is. From the start our aim has always been to provide the town of Merthyr Tydfil with the best fishing available and through the forward thinking of the committee we have provided that and are still today always looking out for fresh ways to improve our fishing and create better access to fishing for our members.

Web: www.mtaa.co.uk

Facebook: Merthyr Angling Association

For Membership: Membership



General Enquiries – Mail: johnecoombs@gmail.com

Tel: 01685 375526

Mob: 07592 834788

For details of fishing on the river Usk phone Nigel Morgan Tel: 01685 377848 or Mob: 07815 024077

