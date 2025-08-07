OSKIA London Skin Solutions

Super 16 Advanced Nutri-Active Collagen Serum (Boxed)

This is an amazing pro-collagen, with a healthy ageing and youth-boosting power house of 16 super nutrients and bio-actives designed to boost collagen synthesis to help lift, firm and reduce fine lines. Provides high-level hydration and anti-oxidant protection. It is suitable for all skin types and tones and best for people over 25 years plus.

Taken from their website:

To help, follows are the Key Benefits and Key Actives:

Increased procollagen synthesis

Restored elasticity

Reduced inflammation

Skin feels firmer and lifted

Fine lines and photo-damage reduced

High-level hydration & anti-oxidant protection

Fragrance free

Key actives

Lupid Seed Extract increases collagen synthesis, helping to restore the skin's elasticity & firmness.

Bakuchiol leaves skin firmer, calmer, lines reduced, elasticity improved (by boosting and regulating Type 1, III & IV collagen) and ideal for sensitive or problematic skin.

Opuntia Ficus-Indica Extract (a beautiful organic cactus) rich in highly anti-oxidant Piscidic Acid and Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3 & C, blocks the release of stress markers from nerve cells to calm irritated skin while providing soothing & firming benefits.

Vitamin A Palmitate improves the appearance of mature & sun damaged skin without irritation.

Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and plumps to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Vitamins C & E deliver high level anti-oxidant benefits.

Crithmum Seaweed Extract helps detoxify & restore tired skin.

Punarnava Extract delivers immediate & long term soothing effects to help reduce redness & discomfort.

delivers immediate & long term soothing effects to help reduce redness & discomfort. OSKIA’s unique Moisturising Complex (OMC), together with Chondrus Crispus Seaweed Extract& Chicory Root hydrate, soften & refresh. MSM boosts collagen & soothes.

This serum contains:

With Lupid Seed Extract, Bakuchiol, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Extract, Vitamin A Palmitate, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C & E, Crithmum Seaweed Extract, Punarnava Extract, MSM.

Fragrance free but with natural scent of rose, it has a beautiful fine texture and feels hydrating. Just massage a few drops onto your cleansed face and neck, every morning and night.

Size & Price: 30ml/Regular price £100.00 but there’s also subscribe & save 15%.

Visit: oskiaskincare.com

MSM Bio-Plus Food Supplement, Pure MSM & Black Pepper (Boxed)

This is a unique super-charged, boosted MSM supplement to support collagen, keratin and glutathione production to boost skin health and immune system. They help reduce acne, fine lines & pigmentation as well as improving your skin, hair, nail and joint health.

It is best for all skin types looking to support their skin health or improve skin conditions such as acne, eczema, fine lines and pigmentation and it has boosted efficacy and bio-availability – combined with patented black-pepper extract. These supplements protects collagen against collagen degrading enzymes. It has also been clinically proven to reduce fine lines & wrinkles by boosting your collagen and elastin production. Cleverly boosting the natural production of Glutathione, the body’s key cellular anti-oxidant, as it boosts your immune system, reduces pigmentation and cellular damage. Acting as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent by reducing the production of cytokines (pro-inflammation). You’ll find it provides your body with the raw materials needed to create new cells and to repair damaged ones. It maintains skin cell membrane flexibility and permeability, promoting an efficient exchange of nutrients and waste products, to help keep skin clear. Helping to maintain the body’s crucial pH balance as it helps detoxify the body and skin cells.

Size & Price: 120 capsules/Regular price £70.00 but there’s also subscribe & save 15%.

Visit: oskiaskincare.com

OSKIA uses the only triple distilled MSM on the market.

Rigorous Analytical Testing Verifies Consistent Identity and Purity.

OSKIA’s mandates tight specifications for our MSM and analytical methods that are more stringent than other MSM on the market resulting in increased purity and safety:

• DMSO, central to the manufacturing of MSM is a powerful solvent and a pharmaceutical agent which has been shown to cause degradation of capsules, active ingredients and organoleptic properties. OSKIA’s OptiMSM reports the lowest levels of DMSO at <0.05%.

• OptiMSM is third-party tested to ensure its heavy metal content is at least 100 times less than guaranteed by USP standard. This supports Proposition 65 compliance in products containing OptiMSM.

• Microbial standards for OptiMSM are set to USP pharmaceutical standards which are more rigorous than those for dietary supplements and support the Global Food Safety Initiative. Vigorous Analytical Testing Verifies Consistent Identity and Purity.

For best results take two capsules in the morning and two in the evening with food. After two months, you may wish to reduce your intake two capsules a day.