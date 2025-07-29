Oh how I wish I had the words

to match the memory,

imagination’s sand

reality

that slips through longings to express

the beauty that I see,

the power sensed and felt

of wooded Wye and Tintern’s stone,

the wave soaked cliffs of Pembroke’s coast,

how Cader Idris scrapes the sky,

yes, even steel works grey with dust,

and dark mouth adits long forgot…

Oh how I wish I had the words

to link my memory

to your desire to see

reality,

and thus to sense, to grasp, to hold

the world around your world,

by it inspired,

there, in your room,

to walk the valleys, climb the mounts,

to hear each thrush and chapel sing,

from Newport out to Anglesey

your journey

through such words.