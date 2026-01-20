Menu
£0.000
Menu
Of this Earth
Cwm Deri
GreenThumb Lawn Treatment Service
Welsh Food & Drink
Menu
£0.000

Of this Earth

Of this Earth

Our life begins 
Of this earth. 

It grows on this earth.
It dies on this earth. 

But what makes us
What wakes us.

What stirs us.
What breaks us.

We sit on this planet
We look up to the sky.

We wonder why 
And we hover by

Other planets.
Lots of them. 

So many stars. 
Near and far 

Don’t just sit and 
Say this is it

Open your eyes 
Your mind; be wise.

There’s far more 
To joy and galore 

Out there. Above the globe
Around everywhere. 

So adjust your eyes 
Beyond your own view. 

And think of your day
As beyond the something blue.

————

Words & Painting: Jane Griffiths-Jones
More Poetry

Related Posts