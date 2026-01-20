Our life begins

Of this earth.

It grows on this earth.

It dies on this earth.

But what makes us

What wakes us.

What stirs us.

What breaks us.

We sit on this planet

We look up to the sky.

We wonder why

And we hover by

Other planets.

Lots of them.

So many stars.

Near and far

Don’t just sit and

Say this is it

Open your eyes

Your mind; be wise.

There’s far more

To joy and galore

Out there. Above the globe

Around everywhere.

So adjust your eyes

Beyond your own view.

And think of your day

As beyond the something blue.