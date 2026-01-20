Our life begins
Of this earth.
It grows on this earth.
It dies on this earth.
But what makes us
What wakes us.
What stirs us.
What breaks us.
We sit on this planet
We look up to the sky.
We wonder why
And we hover by
Other planets.
Lots of them.
So many stars.
Near and far
Don’t just sit and
Say this is it
Open your eyes
Your mind; be wise.
There’s far more
To joy and galore
Out there. Above the globe
Around everywhere.
So adjust your eyes
Beyond your own view.
And think of your day
As beyond the something blue.
