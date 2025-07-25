NWH Fundraising Equals Two Wales Air Ambulance Missions

North Wales Housing has raised a fantastic £6445 for the incredible work of Wales Air Ambulance, which will cover at least two ambulance missions.

Wales Air Ambulance was NWH’s charity partner for 2024/25 and the money was raised through a year-long fundraising campaign, including Bouncing Bingo; a monthly 50/50 competition and the annual staff conference raffle.

Emma Williams, our Assistant Director of Finance and Chair of the NWH Charity Panel said:

“I would like to thank everyone who has got involved and supported our fundraising activities this year. We not only reached our target of £3,000 we more than doubled it and have had fun (and delicious food) in the process! “Our efforts will really make a difference to someone’s life, and I am so proud of what our staff have been able to achieve. “We were delighted to visit the crew this week in Caernarfon and hand over the cheque and thank them for all the incredible work they do on behalf of our community,” she added.

Feature image: NWH staff handing over a cheque for £6445 to Wales Air Ambulance, our Charity of the Year for 20242025. Pictured are Emma Williams, Min Bissette and Hayley Owen with Elaine Orr and the crew.