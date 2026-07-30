North Wales Guided Tours brought to you by Wrexham Chauffeurs. With the personalisation, comfort and attention to detail that makes North Wales become the most wonderful back drop to your short break, excursion or longer holiday.

Where is North Wales – and how do we get there?

Since Two famous Hollywood superstars (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny) bought Wrexham Football club – it now seems that North Wales, and Wrexham in particular has become the centre of the Universe. Visitors from around the world flock here, and the buzz and excitement is palpable. North Wales is officially the Adventure Capital of Europe.

Take a 2hr train from London to Chester – seen as the Gateway to North Wales. Alternatively, fly into Manchester or Liverpool airports, and within less than 1 hr – you’re in North Wales.

For a more leisurely arrival, fly into Heathrow or Gatwick, and meander through the Cotswolds, and discover the story of the borderlands, and King Offa’s dyke – built to keep the English out (or the Welsh in?)

If you’re the seafaring connoisseur – you might decide to sail into Holyhead port – where one of our team would be delighted to meet you – and guide you through the magical landscape, interpreting and explaining the history, the myths and legends as they go.

Either way North Wales Tours is an ideal choice to get you and yours into North Wales. With so many great locations – why not have our service take you from door to door, the ultimate concierge service – on wheels. We have a range of modern Mercedes Cars and minivans available, all fully licensed and insured – be sure to check out our reviews using our parent company name of Wrexham Chauffeurs Ltd, on Google and trust pilot.

Our drivers are hand-picked locals with fantastic experience and knowledge – we have some that are member of the esteemed Guild of Professional Chauffeurs, and for those that do not have English or Welsh as their first language one of our team is fluent in French, Spanish and Italian

What to do in North Wales?

With more sheep than people, there is plenty of room to roam, and find solace in the hills, or you can opt for one of our amazing festivals if that’s your thing, bouncing to the beat

Seen as an adventure capital, we have the world’s fastest zipline (Velocity 2 at Zip World, Penrhyn Quarry), and plenty more adventures over in Llangollen with the Bearded Men (www.beardedmenadventures.com…ladies welcome too, of course).

Maybe take a proper hike up our world famous “Yr Wyddfa”, or dodge the crowds and tackle one of the lesser known equally glorious summits. For the more sedate amongst us, opt for the Snowdonia Mountain Railway or a trip back in time on the nostalgic Welsh Highland Heritage Railway (www.whr.co.uk)

The history of North Wales in particular goes back to the dawn of time – with several Neolithic burial sites around Anglesey, with Bronze Age stories to discover. Copper blended with Tin to form ancient tools dating back thousands of years, explore some of those stories on the Great Orme at Llandudno, arriving by obligatory Victorian Tram, or dangling from a precarious cable car. Grab yourself an official Wales Best guide (www.walesbestguides.com) to interpret the area and reveal its secrets (early booking essential which North Wales Tours can facilitate for you)

Where to stay?

Spoilt for choice here in North Wales is an understatement? Quirky to luxurious – take your pick. Some of our favourites include Pale Hall, Bodysgallen, Plas Dinas, or the recently opened Caer Rhug. Alternatively, connect with www.gonorthwales.co.uk for endless other options.

To really make the most of your time – why not connect with us on a Google Meets or a Zoom call so that we can curate a bespoke trip for you. We’d be happy to check flights/train times/ferry times etc, arrange meet and greet, arrange hotel transfers and suggest local restaurants. We are one of the Premier services in the area, with an enviable 5* rating.