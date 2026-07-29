The Itchy Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

If you are a dog owner and you are not aware of Nilaqua Pets then you really must play catch-up, because I have found that this company has made my doggy-care so much easier. But another plus point for me is that Nilaqua Pets are a Welsh family run company based in Swansea and are the original inventor of ‘Towel Off’ pet shampoo, which they have developed over years of experience and whilst working with vets. Their specialist formulas provide the ultimate clean, so if your dog has an itchy or perhaps sensitive skin then this Itchy Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is the product you must try for your 4-legged friend. There are a number of reasons I love this product but the main one is that it actually works and the convenience of not needing water is such a bonus. Add to that the relief of not having to struggle to get my Lassie collie into our shower or trying to lift him and then getting him to stay safely in the bath, was a non-starter. So to be able to get rid of so much worry, hassle and trauma is beyond excellent!

The Itchy Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is infused with refreshing lemongrass and because it has a 2-in-1 formula, it cleanses, conditions and deodorises whilst soothing any itchy troublesome skin. It is also important for me to let you know that this Itchy Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is sulphate free, antibacterial and the lemon grass fragrance was wonderful as it left my collie’s coat smelling fresh and feeling wonderful, I couldn’t believe the difference it made, he felt so wonderful to cuddle and he looked amazing too. But the relief of not having to rinse off is my idea of doggie-care heaven! Plus another huge, huge bonus was my dog wasn’t stressed or worried and neither was I! He just enjoyed the attention and fuss as he stood patiently in the utility room, treating it like his version of a poodle parlour! All I did was wet and massage his coat thoroughly with the shampoo & conditioner and the mild and non-irritating formula did its job perfectly. If your dog is like mine and dislikes the bath then this is the perfect product for you to try. It is also the one I always grab when we come back from a walk with a muddy tummy and paws and because this Itchy Dog shampoo has a sulphate-free formula, it is great to use frequently.

I also appreciated that Nilaqua Pets, as well as being based here in Wales, also care for the environment as the bottle is 100% recyclable with PCR content, the label is fully recyclable and is made using renewable energy.

Let me just repeat how to use and remember you don’t need to use any water. Just apply a generous amount and work in sections if your dog’s the fur is thick or long. Massage into a rich lather, which is the part most dogs enjoy, then towel off thoroughly to lift away the dirt, odours and bacteria and then finish off by just brushing through the coat. This super shampoo is suitable for dogs 6 months and older.

This no-water-needed shampoo is the best product I have used for my collie who seriously dislikes baths and showers. I also take it with us if we are going away so I can use it if needed to clean any dirty paws and it is such a blessing in the cold weather too.

The Beach Day Dog Shampoo

Living close to the beach in Wales, well it is the beach where my Lassie collie and I have the most fun. However he can get very messy indeed on his beach walks beach walks, so I am delighted that Nilaqua Pets, the company who invented the very first towel-off dog shampoo have continued their spirit of innovation with their creation of their Beach Day Dog Shampoo. I am sure they must have got that idea from me!!! This super shampoo offers me peace of mind in that although my collie comes home full of sand in his coat, it doesn’t have to stay there or be dragged through the house making a mess.

Nilaqua Pets, are experts in dog care and thorough cleaning and they use gentle ingredients because their company ethos is all about sustainable values. This means that us dog owners will not have any worries about giving our dogs lots of freedom to have their beach adventures. A day by the sea can be one of the happiest times for both dog and owner, just the freedom of running across the sand, the joy of splashing through shallow waves and of course the inevitable roll in salty driftwood or seaweed. However those adventures usually end with a coat full of sand, tangles and lingering odours and this is where Nilaqua’s Beach Day Dog Shampoo comes to the rescue and this shampoo has been created to restore freshness and comfort after seaside escapades, but without the need for a single drop of water.

I am so happy that Nilaqua Pet’s pioneering towel-off formula have made my life with my Lassie collie so much easier. Their range of shampoos offers the deep clean of a bath in a fraction of the time and without the stress and hassle. So coming back from a walk is no longer an ordeal, as the Nilaqua Pet’s range of waterless shampoos are really quick, effective and, yes, stress free too.

I couldn’t believe how easily the dirt, sand and salt, which all irritate a dog’s skin just disappeared using this super shampoo. The liquid pour-on penetrates through the coat and you just massage it into your pet’s coat. It’s best to do this in sections if the coat is thick or long and then you towel-off which ensures that impurities are removed rather than just covered up. The coat is left genuinely clean and free of residue, feeling soft, smelling fresh and that is all without the trauma of having to put your dog into the bath or the shower. I am delighted to say good-bye to the mess, stress and water waste of the traditional dog wash. But that isn’t the only part of the Itchy Dog shampoo that I enjoyed as it is infused with the warm scent of coconut, a beautiful fragrance which really did remind me of holidays. This amazing shampoo has turned all our walks and adventures into fun time as I no longer worry about bringing a dirty, rather smelly dog back home! This shampoo as enjoyable to use as it is effective and very enjoyable to cuddle such a fragrant dog!

Beach Day is pH balanced, free from harsh chemicals, and designed to be kind on delicate skin. It can be used regularly without risk of dryness, making it the perfect choice for dogs, like mine, who adore the beach. It is so effective at eliminating salt and smells completely instead of trying to cover them with artificial scents.

As I’ve already said Nilaqua Pets have integrity behind their production. Every bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic with recycled labels, while outer packaging is FSC certified. Manufacturing takes place in the UK using 100% renewable energy, and every formula is cruelty free and vegan. I am impressed with the ethos of this company and enjoy knowing that every wash supports not only the wellbeing of my dog, but also the health of the environment.

Soothing Nose & Paw Balm with Jojoba Oil & Shea Butter

You cannot have a happy dog if its skin isn’t happy too. So this organic, natural & lick-safe balm offers relief for dry, cracked paws & noses and is a great product to have on stand-by for your pet. It is packed with jojoba oil, shea butter, coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil and beeswax, which hydrate, protect and promote healing, packed with all these goodies whilst also being ethically made here in Wales, using recycled packaging.

This is the ultimate paw and nose protection and it appeals even more to me because it is organic, natural and very importantly this balm is made from lick-safe ingredients once the balm has been absorbed into the skin. It is a gentle, yet powerful balm that soothes any dry, cracked skin and relieves any skin irritation as it hydrates, protects and promotes healing. This is such a beautiful balm and one I keep to hand for paw and nose care – just in case.

To use, just rotate circularly with your finger which warms up the formula ready for application. Then rub on and allow to absorb before letting your pet go back to playtime or simply have a nap.

Taken from their website:

The team at Nilaqua are fanatical about pets and each have their very own four legged friend. We love dogs so much and want them to be happy and healthy, acting like themselves and being free to enjoy the wonders of the world, without restriction. However we appreciate as a pet owner it can be frustrating when they traipse mud through the house or roll in poo which may result in them getting a hosing down before entering the home (sigh) who’s got time for that!

Nilaqua Pets enables our four legged friends to roam free enjoying life to the full and when these little accidents do occur, we provide the best solution! Nilaqua has proven results in minimising stress to you AND your dog.

We’ve designed and made a range of safe, easy to use products that genuinely resolve issues for the pet and pet owner – in the most ethical way possible.

We love to give back and strive to make animal welfare products that genuinely resolve issues for the pet and pet owner – in the most ethical way possible.

Nilaqua Pets is part of the Waterless Limited family business, manufacturing all our products ethically with a strong stance on sustainable results.

Nilaqua are the original inventor of “Towel Off” pet shampoo, developed over years of experience and working with vets. We believe our specialist formulas provide the ultimate clean. Other foams and sprays sit on the fur unlike our formula that easily removes the dirt. Our dog shampoos are not just a refresh but a deep cleansing wash that leaves no residue. Designed to work without the need for water.

1 APPLY 2 MASSAGE 3 TOWEL OFF

We work hard to improve our products constantly looking for new innovative Net Zero materials. We’ve invested into a new premises set up with fully renewable energy.

TESTIMONIAL

Greyhound Rescue Wales has worked with Nilaqua Pets for a long time, we advocate using the marvellous shampoo in place of traditional shampoo when it comes to stressed dogs.

When they come into kennels we feel a wash or a shower is always a nice thing to do for them, but they can also can be nervous or even frightened. You can apply Nilaqua Pets by giving a dog a gentle massage and it really does remove the mud and dirt as well as odours, and it leaves the coat clean and dry. The pets are clearly happier with using Nilaqua and it can be done in sections if it gets too much for the dog. We also give them a quick clean up before going onto their forever sofa.

On a personal note, we take our dog on holidays to Europe, and Nilaqua Pets’ Natural Repellent shampoo is a God-send.

Alain Thomas, Founder, Greyhound Rescue Wales.