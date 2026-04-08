News Outlets Failing to Help Voters Understand Devolved Powers

UK-wide news outlets are failing to help voters understand devolved powers before Senedd election, study finds

Researchers analysed more than 3,000 social media posts, online articles and TV news items

A lack of clarity over devolved news stories is leading to widespread confusion over which government is responsible for public services in Wales, a report shows.

The analysis from Cardiff University covers more than 3,000 social media posts, online articles and TV news items produced by major broadcasters during a three-month period. It found repeated patterns of unclear reporting:

Almost three quarters of all social media posts (73%) with clear devolved relevance, such as health and education, did not state that a story applied to England only.

Over a third of online stories (35%) provided no clarity on which UK nation the story related to, such as the junior doctors’ strikes in England.

More than seven in ten online articles (72%) included general references to “government” or “the government” without attributing it to a particular government at a UK-level or one of the devolved administrations.

Lead author Professor Stephen Cushion, based at the University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture, said:

“UK‑wide or English-produced news is still the main source of political information for most people in Wales. But on issues like health, education and law and order – where responsibilities differ across the UK – the reporting does not often explain which government is in charge. “Our research shows how easily this can leave people confused about what applies to Wales, especially given that audiences increasingly scroll past headlines on social media without clicking through for context. This is particularly significant ahead of the Senedd election if we want people to make an informed decision about which party will govern Wales in the coming years.”

Drawing on a representative survey, an extensive analysis of network news output, and a series of focus groups, the report – ‘Understanding the needs of media users in Wales: An analysis of UK-wide news and public knowledge about devolution’ – provides one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of the information environment facing voters ahead of May’s Senedd election.

Despite more than 25 years of devolution, the YouGov survey of 1,544 Welsh adults found consistent confusion about devolved powers. It found many people in Wales still rely on UK‑wide media – especially the BBC and ITV – and often struggle to identify whether news stories relate to England, Wales or the whole of the UK.

This lack of signposting, the new study argues, contributes to persistent gaps in public knowledge about devolved powers, political leaders and the Senedd’s new voting system.

Focus groups reveal public frustration and desire for clearer news

In three focus groups involving participants with low political knowledge or interest, many felt Welsh issues received limited UK-wide news coverage, with stories too often framed around England and Westminster.

Participants called for short, simple signposting in headlines – such as “in England” or “in Wales” – and clearer references to devolved responsibilities. They said these changes would make stories easier to understand and increase their engagement with Welsh politics.

They also wanted more scrutiny of Welsh politicians, better explanations of the differences between parties’ policies, and more reporting focused on devolved decision making in areas such as health and education.

Implications and recommendations ahead of May’s Senedd election

Professor Cushion said:

“When UK‑wide reporting does not identify which government is responsible for an issue, it becomes much harder for voters to make informed decisions. As we approach the Senedd election, clearer signposting – especially on health, education, law and order and immigration – is essential.”

Among its recommendations, the report calls for a bi‑annual independent review of network news output and public understanding of Welsh politics – a proposal designed to ensure broadcasters, regulators and policymakers remain focused on improving clarity in reporting devolved issues and enhancing knowledge.

The study notes that UK broadcasters have been receptive to the findings and have engaged constructively with discussions about strengthening coverage across the nations of the UK.

Delyth Jewell MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee, said:

“As we move towards a new, larger, Senedd, Professor Cushion’s research couldn’t be more timely. We were able to benefit from the early results of Professor Cushion’s research in the Committee’s recent work on Public Service Broadcasting. This led us to recommend to the BBC, ITV and S4C that they drive improvements in their own social media coverage of devolved issues. It is now up to broadcasters, the UK Government, Ofcom, the new Welsh Government and new Members of the Seventh Senedd to make this situation better.”

The full report is available to view here: www.enhancingimpartiality.com/media-users-report