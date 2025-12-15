News Bites from Welsh Country – December 25

So many awards such brilliant businesses.
It is always a pleasure to recognise those Welsh businesses that go the extra mile for their customers but also those communities around them.
We start with Andrew Rees Butchers in Narberth.
They always support their local food festival in September and have to be congratulated as being one of the few shops open on the Sunday of the festival.
They offer a competition with local schools across Pembrokeshire & Ceredigion to create a Welsh-themed flavour and name for a special edition sausage to be initially sold at the Narberth Food Festival later being available from the shop
Andrews Rees butchers told Welsh Country:
“We were delighted to meet our competition winner, Amelia Jones from Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, who came up with the idea of ‘Clwc Cenarth’ – a chicken sausage with Cenarth cheese and leek. As our winning entry, Amelia received a pack of her special edition sausages to enjoy at home. A special thank you also goes to Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo, who kindly donated a family ticket voucher.
The Clwc Cenarth sausage was a great success and proved popular with the members of the public. During the two-day event, all sausages were sold out by midday on the second day.
Thank you to all pupils who took part in the competition – we had a great range of ideas and flavours to choose from.
The photo below shows when we met up with our competition winner Amelia. To the left of Amelia is David Townsend (High Street Shop Manager) and to the right is Tomas Rees (Managing Director).”
But this is not all they pride themselves in using locally sourced meat for sale in the shop. It was therefore no surprise for Pembrokeshire YFC to talk to them about their stock and carcase judging.
“We had the pleasure of helping Pembrokeshire YFC – CFfI Sir Benfro with their annual Winter Fair competition day at Whitland Mart.
“Tom delivered some fine lambs and chickens for their carcass and jointing competitions. We were also asked if we could supply a judge for the lamb carcass competition so we even sent Teagan down for a morning at the mart
“It was inspiring to see so many young people competing as well as those supporting the Young Farmers movement. Great to see the next generation come through with interests in such a vital sector”
Visit: www.andrewreesbutchers.co.uk
Staying in Narberth we must congratulate Welsh Cake baker Tan Y Castell.
Autumn 2025 Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society launched The Pembrokeshire Food & Farming Awards. The one category voted by the public within these awards is the Taste Of Pembrokeshire Award for which Tan Y Castell got to the final five.
It was at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Winter Fair that Izzy’s Butchers/Pennant Valley Game went home with a fistful of rosettes for items such as Venison Scotch eggs, Game pies, Pheasant sausage rolls, Venison Suet puddings plus the award for the Champion Exhibit of the Best Meat Hamper.
Staying with showground venues it was the United Counties Showground…
The Welsh Dairy Event that saw Jon Lewis, CEO of Gower View Foods, the home of Shirgar butter, winning the FUW/NatWest Cymru 2025 Award for Outstanding Service to the Welsh Dairy Industry. Jon commented:
“It’s humbling to be recognised by the farming community, without who there would be no industry and no #Shirgar.”
Bluebells and Thyme the mail order business that offers Timeless gifts, vintage charm, artisan food and wonderful stories told Welsh Country of their prestigious news.
“More Than Just a Hamper: The Good Housekeeping Taste Approved Perfect Christmas Gift We’re over the moon that our signature hamper earned the Good Housekeeping Taste Approved 2025 logo after rigorous testing! The experts loved the delicate floral black tea and called our butterscotch fudge the ‘highlight’. The experts had their say!
“Love the light florality from the tea, classic but elevated.” @chantlerteas
“Chocolate makes me think of Christmas.” @coco_pzazz
But what makes Bluebells & Thyme truly special?
Timeless Gifts, Vintage Charm: Every hamper reflects a lifelong love of vintage elegance, turning a gift into a cherished memory.
Our collections are much more than just food hampers; they are curated experiences built on the principle of ‘Gifting & Giving,’ providing a unique and timeless collection that remain with the recipient long after the edible treats are enjoyed, making the memory of a lifetime.
Gifting & Giving: With every purchase, we donate 5% to The Farming Community Network , supporting those in agriculture.
The perfect timeless gift, with a purpose! Choose the classic Tea or the rich Ground Coffee version—both are GHI approved!”
Visit: bluebellsandthyme.com
The Plough Hotel & Restaurant situated just north of Llandeilo on the A40 is such a versatile venue from a family Sunday lunch to a base for a vintage lorry run. But on this occasion we celebrate it being awarded the winner of the Best Boutique Wedding Venue in West Wales.
Telling Welsh Country:
“We are blown away to have been awarded the title of Best Boutique Wedding Venue in West Wales 2025 at the Welsh-National Wedding Awards.
“So many thanks to make…
“JR Events & Catering for hosting a fabulous event, year after year, not only to allow the wedding industry to come together but to recognise the hard work all wedding suppliers contribute to making the industry in Wales a vibrant one. Diolch.
“Our Plough Couples – firstly thank you for trusting us with your special day and thank you for taking the time to submit the votes in order for us to be able to achieve this prestigious accolade.
“The Team – Our team work so hard to ensure weddings at the hotel are perfect for our couples and always strives for service excellence day in, day out. Without your hard work and dedication, we would not be able to host these wedding days and for that, we are truly grateful.
“And last, but not least, thank you to our Wedding Coordinator Sara. She has been with the hotel for 13 years, and cannot thank her enough for the passion and commitment she has shown to every wedding and The Plough.
“This is an achievement and accolade we as a team are very proud to receive. Thank you again to everyone who has made this award possible.”
Visit: www.ploughrhosmaen.com
Welsh Country celebrated and congratulated Pure Indulgence and Joanna Jones Massage on winning the Travel & Hospitality Award for 2025 in the category ‘At Home Spa of the Year’.
Joanna & her team were also a finalist in the Business Growth Wales Health & Wellbeing. Well 2026 awards are just around the corner and Business Growth Awards amongst them. Pure Indulgence and Joanna Jones Massage are finalists in two categories Weddings & Events plus Wellness & Lifestyle. We wish Joanna & her team all the very best.
As can be seen we have some incredible businesses across Wales and Welsh Country is more than happy to recommend them for you to enjoy their products or services.
Feature image: Pen-y-Pass Snowdonia, Crown Copyright, Source