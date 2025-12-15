News Bites from Welsh Country – December 25

So many awards such brilliant businesses.

It is always a pleasure to recognise those Welsh businesses that go the extra mile for their customers but also those communities around them.

We start with Andrew Rees Butchers in Narberth.

They always support their local food festival in September and have to be congratulated as being one of the few shops open on the Sunday of the festival.

They offer a competition with local schools across Pembrokeshire & Ceredigion to create a Welsh-themed flavour and name for a special edition sausage to be initially sold at the Narberth Food Festival later being available from the shop

Andrews Rees butchers told Welsh Country:

“We were delighted to meet our competition winner, Amelia Jones from Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, who came up with the idea of ‘Clwc Cenarth’ – a chicken sausage with Cenarth cheese and leek. As our winning entry, Amelia received a pack of her special edition sausages to enjoy at home. A special thank you also goes to Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo, who kindly donated a family ticket voucher. The Clwc Cenarth sausage was a great success and proved popular with the members of the public. During the two-day event, all sausages were sold out by midday on the second day. Thank you to all pupils who took part in the competition – we had a great range of ideas and flavours to choose from. The photo below shows when we met up with our competition winner Amelia. To the left of Amelia is David Townsend (High Street Shop Manager) and to the right is Tomas Rees (Managing Director).”

But this is not all they pride themselves in using locally sourced meat for sale in the shop. It was therefore no surprise for Pembrokeshire YFC to talk to them about their stock and carcase judging.

“We had the pleasure of helping Pembrokeshire YFC – CFfI Sir Benfro with their annual Winter Fair competition day at Whitland Mart. “Tom delivered some fine lambs and chickens for their carcass and jointing competitions. We were also asked if we could supply a judge for the lamb carcass competition so we even sent Teagan down for a morning at the mart “It was inspiring to see so many young people competing as well as those supporting the Young Farmers movement. Great to see the next generation come through with interests in such a vital sector”

Visit: www.andrewreesbutchers.co.uk