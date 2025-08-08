Bluebells and Thyme

Bluebells & Thyme blossomed from a lifelong love affair with all things vintage, especially the delicate charm of antique china. Holding a piece from a bygone era, imagining the stories it could tell… that’s where the magic begins, together with a passion for the old, a curiosity for the new.

But this isn’t just about the past. It’s about discovering the hidden gems of Wales, the artisans who pour their heart and soul into crafting unique, exceptional products. From handcrafted cheeses and bespoke chocolates to fragrant honey and rare preserves, Bluebells & Thyme curates thoughtfully crafted hampers and gifts filled with these treasures, perfect for sharing (or keeping!)

We strive to create unique gift experiences that are invitations to slow down, savour the moment, and connect with the simple pleasures of life – a good book, a steaming cup of tea, and the company of loved ones. It’s a celebration of Welsh heritage, creativity, and the art of truly unique gifting.

Our vintage hampers include wonderful pieces of vintage china, Welsh artisan food and wonderful tea’s and coffees. Sink into another world through a choice of books from our extensive collection and never lose your place with one of our handcrafted bookmarks.

Our Just Because letterbox gift boxes are the perfect gift for all occasions, in fact there doesn’t need to be any occasion at all. These unique gifts include a choice of a vintage brooch or vintage cufflinks, a personal touch that is made to worn and treasured.

With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for discovery, Bluebells & Thyme will constantly evolve, always seeking out new artisans and fresh inspiration to bring you ever unique experiences.

Giving Back to the Land and People We Love. Bluebells & Thyme is and will be dedicated to supporting the natural beauty and communities that inspire us. 5% of our sales are donated to The Farming Community Network an amazing charity that supports our rural heroes.