Pennant Valley Game tasty Game Meat products

Pennant Valley Game is a supplier of quality, unique, tasty Game Meat products. All of our Game is sourced from ethical suppliers local to our home in Mid Wales. Pennant Valley Game was founded by Izzy Hosking in 2013. A gamekeeper’s wife passionate about the countryside and game shooting, she turned her love for Game Meat into a business so that others could indulge this healthy, delicious Welsh produce.

Pennant Valley Game works under an exemption that we have had to play an active role in hunting the Game, in order to retail it. This makes us unique as purveyors of Game, and ensures that we know 100% the traceability of the products on offer. All Pheasants are sourced from Llechweddygarth Estate, where Izzy’s husband is Head Gamekeeper. It is in this quiet corner near Llangynog, Powys that we are based. From here we retail our products at regular farmers markets and food fairs throughout the winter months. We also offer a mail order service as we believe that everybody should be able to experience this great Welsh product, where ever you live. As the only recognised processor of Game in Wales, Pennant Valley Game products carry real provenance. A true taste of Wales!

We offer traditional choices of Game Meats and their cuts, as well as more innovative, forward thinking options. Whether it is a good old fashioned whole Pheasant for roasting, or unique “Pheasant Truffles” we will be able to offer a Game dinner for everyone. Pennant Valley Game are passionate about Game and try to be as innovative and unique as possible. This has led to us creating a range of products developed to inspire a younger generation to try this healthy, sustainable food source. As we have ample supply of Pheasant meat, this is what we specialise in. However, we do offer for sale other “Wild Welsh Meat” when available at our markets stalls and events stands.

So whether you are a seasoned Game connoisseur, or just fancy giving Game a try, then check out our website and social media to find out where we will be with our great tasting products.

Alternatively give us a call, we are always happy to chat.

Tel – 07896 141 779

Website – www.wildwelshmeat.co.uk

Facebook – @PennantValleyGame

Twitter – @wildwelshmeat

Instagram – wildwelshmeat