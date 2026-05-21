Apprentices Successes in Both Bricklaying & Accountancy

Apprentice takes third place at Guild of Bricklayers competition
A Coleg Ceredigion bricklaying apprentice employed by Delme Evans Construction Ltd, has won third place in the Guild of Bricklayers regional heat held in Bridgend.
Winner Owain Thomas, 18, from Llandysul is in his third year of his apprenticeship and is studying a level three bricklaying course at the college’s Cardigan campus.
He took part in the senior category of the competition where he competed against other students and apprentices in the region.
Owain travelled with construction tutor Edward Evans and fellow competitor and second year apprentice, Celt Davies, who competed in the junior competition at Bridgend College.
Competitors were tasked with working from a drawing which asked them to build a load-bearing support pier using bricks with intricate decorative detail which included contrasting colour bricks, projecting bricks, diaper (a decorative geometric pattern technique) and curved work.
With a 6am start and a six-and-a-half-hour task in the senior category, it was a long but productive day.
Edward Evans, construction lecturer for Coleg Ceredigion said:
“Both Owain and Celt performed really well in this industry-led event.
“We are thrilled with third place but also the experience it gave our apprentices of performing high quality work under pressure.”
Accountancy apprentices presented with prestigious Welsh livery awards
“Both Elis and Brandon embody dedication, perseverance, and a genuine commitment to their profession. Their achievements are richly deserved, and confident they each have very bright futures ahead.” Gareth David, Head of Apprenticeships.
Two accountancy apprentices at Coleg Sir Gâr have won awards presented by the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales (WLCOW).
Elis Thomas won the Worshipful Livery Vocational Award and Brandon Ayres won the Worshipful Livery Financial Literacy award.
WLCOW is dedicated to helping young people throughout Wales to develop their talents and skills by means of an annual Awards programme of scholarships and bursaries.
Angharad Lloyd Beynon, a Liveryman of the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, was delighted to present these certificates to the two apprentices, who are studying an AAT qualification at the college’s Pibwrlwyd campus.
Elis, a fluent Welsh speaker, has shown outstanding commitment and discipline throughout his studies.
Beginning with his AAT level two certificate, which he completed remotely, he showed remarkable motivation and organisation, successfully passing all exams at the first attempt.
He continued this standard through his level three diploma, travelling significant distances to attend classes, always punctual and prepared.
Elis has since progressed to level four, which is equivalent to university undergraduate level.
Brandon’s journey is equally inspiring. He has shown exceptional resilience, professionalism, and initiative.
He has quickly developed his skills, earning recognition from colleagues and management alike.
Brandon has taken on increasing responsibility, including leading accounts payable, training staff, and contributing to audits and system improvements.
His proactive attitude and willingness to support others set him apart, as does his achievement of a silver medal in the Wales Skills competition.
Gareth David, head of apprenticeships and work-based learning at Coleg Sir Gâr said:
“Both Elis and Brandon embody dedication, perseverance, and a genuine commitment to their profession.
“Their achievements are richly deserved, and confident they each have very bright futures ahead.”
Founded in 1993 as the Welsh Livery Guild to promote education, the arts, science and technology in Wales, in 2013 the Guild was presented with a Royal Charter and renamed the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales.