Apprentices Successes in Both Bricklaying & Accountancy

Apprentice takes third place at Guild of Bricklayers competition

A Coleg Ceredigion bricklaying apprentice employed by Delme Evans Construction Ltd, has won third place in the Guild of Bricklayers regional heat held in Bridgend.

Winner Owain Thomas, 18, from Llandysul is in his third year of his apprenticeship and is studying a level three bricklaying course at the college’s Cardigan campus.

He took part in the senior category of the competition where he competed against other students and apprentices in the region.

Owain travelled with construction tutor Edward Evans and fellow competitor and second year apprentice, Celt Davies, who competed in the junior competition at Bridgend College.

Competitors were tasked with working from a drawing which asked them to build a load-bearing support pier using bricks with intricate decorative detail which included contrasting colour bricks, projecting bricks, diaper (a decorative geometric pattern technique) and curved work.

With a 6am start and a six-and-a-half-hour task in the senior category, it was a long but productive day.

Edward Evans, construction lecturer for Coleg Ceredigion said:

“Both Owain and Celt performed really well in this industry-led event. “We are thrilled with third place but also the experience it gave our apprentices of performing high quality work under pressure.”

Accountancy apprentices presented with prestigious Welsh livery awards

“Both Elis and Brandon embody dedication, perseverance, and a genuine commitment to their profession. Their achievements are richly deserved, and confident they each have very bright futures ahead.” Gareth David, Head of Apprenticeships.