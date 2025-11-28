New Ross-on-Wye Gallery to Show Sarah Jane Brown’s Paintings

Pembrokeshire artist Sarah Jane Brown, renowned for her powerful, emotive paintings of the Welsh coast, will exhibit her work at a new gallery opening at 52 Broad Street, Ross-on-Wye, this weekend.

Founded by Kathryn Roberts and her daughter Rochelle, Beecher’s Gallery opens its doors this Saturday, 29th November, with a curated selection of works called The First Collection. Paintings by Sarah Jane will join those of other notable artists, including Patrick Cox, Kelvin Okafor, Tina Mammosa and Rodney Beecher Roberts.

A lover of wild open spaces, big skies and shifting seas, Sarah Jane is a passionate artist on a journey of creative expression and personal growth. Her intuitive, loose and layered style rests somewhere between abstraction and representation, and draws inspiration from the coastal landscapes just beyond the studio door. There is something reassuringly familiar about her expressive landscapes of colour, light, and atmosphere that hint at inner depths and encourage gentle reflection.

Sarah Jane studied Fine Art Painting at Carmarthen School of Art, graduating with a first-class honours degree, and is a full member of the Guild Society of Artists, part of the Fine Art Trade Guild. She has exhibited in many solo and group shows. Highlights include prestigious exhibitions with the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales, the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the ING Discerning Eye at Mall Galleries in London. Recently, she featured in Channel 4’s TV series, The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin, The Shipping Postcards broadcast for BBC Radio 4, and in Artists and Illustrators magazine.