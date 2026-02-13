New Homes at Extra Care Housing Scheme to Get 24/7 Support

As the redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village progresses, confirmation has recently been announced that the scheme, classified as ‘Extra Care Housing’, will offer 24/7 care support, with immediate help on hand, should residents require assistance.

The new homes at Penrhos Polish Village have been designed to allow residents to live within their own safe, warm and secure apartments and bungalows, whilst having access to domiciliary care.

Eagerly anticipated, the redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village, in the heart of Gwynedd, is a unique community for older people, which was once home to displaced Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War.

Providing existing and new residents with the opportunity to move into brand new, modern homes, owned and operated by social landlord ClwydAlyn, the first of the new homes are expected to be completed in Winter 2026. Following the current redevelopment, the scheme will continue to operate as ‘Extra Care Housing’. Providing independent living in modern, energy efficient residential properties for 107 people over the age of 55. The ClwydAlyn homes are scheduled for full completion by summer 2027.

For current and future residents, this means that in addition to benefitting from their own secure apartments and bungalows, the scheme will offer a selection of purpose-built facilities and services for older people. This includes on site care for those residents who require it, catering and a use of communal facilities for socialising, hobbies and entertainment.

What are Extra Care Homes?

As the older population across Gwynedd increases, so does the importance of planning for an independent future, so older residents can make the most of living longer and healthier lives.

Extra care homes, offer residents the opportunity to live independently in their own home, safe in the knowledge that if or when needed, support is available.

Residents can live a fulfilling life within a welcoming community, where support, care and housing amenities are drawn together in one purpose-built complex; with an experienced management team at hand.

Key Features of Penrhos Polish Village

Residents live independently in their own homes, managed by ClwydAlyn.

24/7 care with a personal alarm system for peace of mind.

Domiciliary care can be provided based on assessed need, via Cyngor Gwynedd.

Residents are actively supported and encouraged to retain their independence.

There are a Scheme Manager and staff on-site to help residents manage their tenancy.

Residents live in safe, warm and secure homes which are well maintained.

Meals are available daily in the on-site restaurant.

Residents may qualify for housing benefit towards rental costs or service charges, depending on individuals’ financial circumstances.

Edward Hughes, Executive Director of Care and Support at ClwydAlyn said:

“This redevelopment responds directly to the long-standing need in the area for more high-quality, affordable homes that support people to live independently as they grow older. “By delivering a mix of apartments and bungalows we are giving our residents choice, whilst ensuring that their new homes are safe, warm, energy-efficient and designed to meet their changing needs. “These homes sit within a welcoming rural community, so amenities and 24/7 care are available for those who need it. Our aim is to ensure that all of the residents at Penrhos Polish Village feel secure, supported and connected. “We are proud to be working with our partners Cyngor Gwynedd, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, the Welsh Government and Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd, to ensure that phase one is completed by Winter 2026.”

Councillor Paul Rowlinson, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said:

“The redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village demonstrates the value of strong partnership working with housing associations such as ClwydAlyn and the Welsh Government in delivering affordable, high-quality and energy-efficient homes that meet the changing needs of people in their own communities across Gwynedd.” “These new Extra Care homes will support older residents to live independently, with the reassurance that care, and support are available when needed. This development will enable more people to enjoy the stability and security that comes with a safe, warm and good-quality home.”

Development Progress & Looking Ahead

Work on Phase One (44 energy efficient, affordable homes) of the Penrhos Polish Village development is progressing well. This short video showcases the progress made from Summer 2025 to Winter 2025: youtu.be/q3Fa-Ru7EWk

Confirmation of A New Care Home

The development of ClwydAlyn’s extra care homes is separate, but closely connected, to plans by Cyngor Gwynedd and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to build a care home at the Penrhos site.

Cyngor Gwynedd is progressing plans which would see a formal planning application for the care home submitted during spring 2026, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027, subject to the necessary approvals.

The proposed residential and nursing care home would provide 32 residential dementia beds and 24 nursing beds. This would include eight nursing dementia beds, designed to modern regulatory standards, with full en-suite provision and dementia-friendly features.

The aim is for the new care home to be completed and ready to welcome its first residents in 2029.

For more information about the ongoing development of Penrhos Polish Village visit: Penrhos Polish Village, Gwynedd – Clwydalyn